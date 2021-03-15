Romanian documentary “Colectiv” nominated for two Oscar categories

The Romanian documentary „Colectiv” has been nominated for two categories at the Oscars 2021, for “The best international feature film” section, previously known as “the best foreign language film” and for “The best documentary.”

It is the first Romanian film ever nominated for the Academy Awards.

The documentary film “Colectiv”, directed by Alexander Nanau, is Romania’s proposal for the Oscar awards in 2021.

“Colectiv” tells the story of the first year after the devastating fire on October 30, 2015 in the Colectiv nightclub in Bucharest that claimed 64 lives and left hundreds injured. It is a movie about system versus people, about truth versus manipulation, about personal interest versus public interest, about individual courage and responsibility.

The documentary „colectiv” premiered at the International Film Festival in Venice in September 2019, with the members of the film crew walking on the red carpet on the beats of “The Day We Die”, the song of the rock band Goodbye to Gravity, which was performing in the Colectiv nightclub when the tragedy occurred.

Other documentaries nominated this year at Oscars are „Crip Camp”, „The Mole Agent”, „My Octopus Teacher” and „Time”.

For the “best international feature film” section „Colectiv” is competing with „Another Round” (Denmark), „Better Days” (Hong Kong), „The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia) and „Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia &Herzegovina, co-production with Romanian participation).

The nominations for the 93th edition of the Academy Awards have been announced online today by a actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas („The White Tiger”) and by singer and actor Nick Jonas.

The Oscars will be awarded on April 25 this year.