Romanian Fashion Cultural Sustainability project awarded at the European Social Innovation Competition

The European Commission has announced today the winners of the European Social Innovation Competition 2020. A Romanian fashion project is among the three winning projects following the contest “Reimagine Fashion”. The winners will receive EUR 50,000 each for the innovation and potential of changing behaviours for a sustainable fashion.



The 2020 winners are:

resortecs® (Belgium). It is a newly established enterprise, which developed dissolvable stitching thread and heat-dismountable rivets, which prompts an easy disassembly, recycling and reuse of textile products at an industrial-scale.

(Belgium). It is a newly established enterprise, which developed dissolvable stitching thread and heat-dismountable rivets, which prompts an easy disassembly, recycling and reuse of textile products at an industrial-scale. Snake (Croatia) is a digital commerce platform which applies augmented reality and enables the development of digital fashion by changing the way fashion is consumed with the aim to reverse the trend of single-use attitude and lead to better environmental and social influence to European and global market.

(Croatia) is a digital commerce platform which applies augmented reality and enables the development of digital fashion by changing the way fashion is consumed with the aim to reverse the trend of single-use attitude and lead to better environmental and social influence to European and global market. WhyWeCraft: Cultural Sustainability in Fashion (Romania) is a legal support mechanism destined to the fashion designers and artisans. Their objective is to prevent mindless textile and garment consumption in the EU and revive the heritage of European textile crafts by integrating traditional craftsmanship in the contemporary fashion development process and stimulate artisan-designer collaborations.

The Cultural Intellectual Property Rights Initiative® is designed to be a worldwide movement supporting the recognition of cultural IP rights© for craftsmen and women who are the custodians and transmitters of traditional garments, traditional designs and traditional manufacturing techniques. This initiative was born from the need to eliminate culturally appropriative behavior in the fashion industry and aims to act as mediator between the interests of fashion businesses and those of artisans and traditional creative communities. The Cultural IP Rights Initiative supports cultural sustainability and fashion as a form of education and promotion of cultural heritage and traditional cultural expressions.

The three winners of 2020 were selected by a jury made of experts from nine countries, including from Romania, out of 766 candidates throughout Europe. The jury: Carolien Kernkamp, Finest Ventures Holding & Just Strategies Consultancy (The Netherlands), Esra Tat, Zero Waste Europe (Belgium), Fabrizio Barbiero, City of Torino (Italy), Johannes Kisser, alchemia-nova (Austria), Ladeja Godina Košir, Circular Change (Slovenia), Luis Amado, B Lab (Portugal), Milena Glimbovski, Original Unverpackt (Germany), Mircea Ilie, IKEA (Romania), Dr. Sarah Miller, The Rediscovery Centre (Ireland).

Launched in memory of social innovation pioneer Diogo Vasconcelos, the European Social Innovation Competition is a challenge prize run by the European Commission across all EU Member States and Horizon 2020 Associated Countries. Now in its 8th year, the Competition acts as a beacon for social innovators in Europe, employing a proven methodology for supporting early-stage ideas and facilitating a network of radical innovators shaping society for the better. Each year the Competition is based around a different issue facing Europe. This year, the focus was: Reimagine Fashion.