Romanian film “colectiv” wins the European Film Academy award

“colectiv”, the documentary directed by Alexander Nanau, was awarded the European Film Award for the documentary category within the 33rd edition of the event held in Berlin on Sunday night.

“colectiv” was nominated next to “Another Round” and “Corpus Cristi” for the LUX Audience Film Award.

“The fact that the majority vote of the European Film Academy on this terrible year of all of us went to the <colectiv> film is, especially for me, a recognition of the importance of journalism in our society, an acknowledgment of the courage of the integrity whistle-blowers, a recognition of the right of our fellow citizens to be respected and protected by the politicians of their countries”, said director Alexander Nanau.

”colectiv” is the first Romanian documentary that wins a prize at the European Film Awards. Establishe din1988, the European Film Academy get together over 3,800 filmmakers from Europe.

The documentary film “colectiv” is Romania’s proposal for the Oscar awards in 2021, competing in “the best international feature film” section, previously known as “the best foreign language film”. It is the first that a Romanian documentary joins the race for the American Film Academy awards.

The film also obtained the title of the best documentary within several international film festivals, such as “It’s All True”- Brazil, “Hamptons International Film Festival”- U.S., “Docville”- Belgium, “DocAviv Film Festival”- Israel, “Zürich Film Festival”- ESwitzerland, or “Luxembourg Film festival”- Luxembourg.

“colectiv” tells the story of the first year after the devastating fire on October 30, 2015 in the Colectiv nightclub in Bucharest that claimed 64 lives and left hundreds injured. It is a movie about system versus people, about truth versus manipulation, about personal interest versus public interest, about individual courage and responsibility.

The documentary „colectiv” premiered at the International Film Festival in Venice in September 2019, with the members of the film crew walking on the red carpet on the beats of “The Day We Die”, the song of the rock band Goodbye to Gravity, which was performing in the Colectiv nightclub when the tragedy occurred.