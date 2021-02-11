Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude racing at Berlinale again

The latest feature film signed by Romanian director Radu Jude “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” will have its world premiere and will be in the official competition at Berlinale- the International Film Festival in Berlin.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 71st edition of the prestigious festival will take place in two phases: an online competition and the awarding ceremony next month, March 1-5 and screenings for the audience during June 9-20, the representatives of the festival, Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek announced.

Subtitled “Sketch for a popular film”, the feature film “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” is analysing the relations between a human being and the society, starting from the consequences that an amateur porn video clip downloaded by an elementary school teacher on a specialized website can prompt in her life.

The movie stars Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai, Nicodim Ungureanu, Alexandru Potocean, Andi Vasluianu, Alex Bogdan, Ilinca Manolache, Dana Voicu, Axinte, Adrian Enache, Ilinca Hărnuț.

“A friend described this film as an encounter between Immanuel Kant (the moral law) and Emanuelle Cunt (the mortal law). And the film critic Andrei Gorzo has recently said that the film is <aggressive, experimental, full of ideas and especially of a super incisive sense of contemporary>,” Radu Jude stated.

Ada Solomon is producer and Paul Thiltges, Adrien Chef, Jiří Konečný, Ankica Jurić Tilić are co-producers.

The film is a microFILM production in co-production with Paul Thiltges Distributions, Endorfilm, Kinorama, and is made with the support of the National Cinema Centre, Film Fund Luxembourg, Czech Film Fund, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Artekino International, in partnership with Bord Cadre Films, Sovereign Films.