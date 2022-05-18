Romanian films racing at 2022 Cannes Festival

Three Romanian renowned film directors are competing at the the 75th edition of the International Film Festival.

Cristian Mungiu competes in the official selection of films in the running for Palme d’or with his latest film “R.M.N”. The screening is scheduled for Saturday, and the team’s traditional press conference is scheduled for Sunday at noon. Not much is known about the film, except that the action takes place in a village in Transylvania where Matthias returns from Germany. There he finds his family – son, father, mother, ex-girlfriend, and so on.

Cristian Mungiu was first selected at Cannes in 2002, exactly 20 years ago, when his first feature film “Occident” marked the parallel selection “Quinzaine des réalisateurs”. 5 years later, in 2007, Mungiu left Cannes with La Palme d’or for the film “4 months, 3 weeks and 2 days”. In 2012, “After the Hills” won three awards at Cannes: the award for best screenplay and actresses Cosmina Stratan and Cristina Flutur are rewarded with the award for female performance. In 2016, the director returns to Cannes with the film “Baccalaureate” which won the award for best director.

At Cannes, however, Cristian Mungiu not only comes with films but is also called as a juror. Thus, in 2013 he is part of the jury of the 66th edition chaired by the American Steven Spielberg and in 2017 he is the president of the Cinéfondation jury – where the school films are presented – and of the short films.

In the main parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival, Un Certain Regard, the Romanian director Alexandru Belc is competing this year with his first feature film “Metronom” after the name of the famous musical show broadcast in the 70s by Radio Free Europe. The film evokes the love story between two high school students from that era in Romania.

The third Romanian filmmaker, also well-known in Cannes where he came for the first time in 2013, Radu Jude, will present here next week, for the first time in the world, the short film “Potemkinists” in the “Quinzaine des réalisateurs” section. The story of the film written and directed by Jude starts from the story of the Russian sailors on the Potemkin cruiser who, in 1905, defied Moscow, revolted and demanded political asylum in Romania.

Finally, Cosmina Stratan is also on the big screens in Cannes this year in the film “Frère et soeur” by the Frenchman Arnaud Desplechin. In the film, she plays the famous French actress Marion Cotillard. Let’s also say that this year the Sequences Association is coming to Cannes with 12 short films, films that will be presented in the Romanian Short Waves program.