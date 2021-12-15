Romanian, foreign artists display their works at Lights On Festival in the District 2 parks

Till December 19, the inhabitants of the Romanian Capital can enjoy light-art works, within a festival organized, for the first time, in Bucharest. The works signed by artists from Romania, Austria, the Netherlands, Great Britain and Russia are on display in five parks of Bucharest’s District 2. The Lights On Festival is organized by the City Hall of Sector 2 in collaboration with the UNESCO Center Mihai Eminescu.

Spectacular lighting installations, installed in five areas of the Capital.

The highlight of the festival of lights is a huge globe, built from images captured by NASA. The art work is called Gaia.

The huge globe, with a diameter of seven metres, cand be admired in Ioanid Park. The work is signed by a British artist and has baeen backpacking the world.

All nine art works are o display in five parks in District 2 within the exhibition which is open from 17:00hrs to 22:00hrs, during December 10-19.

Ioanid Park:

„Gaia” – signed by Luke Jerram

„We are here” – by Silviu Ciora

„Firefly Field” – by Studio Toer „Social Sparkles” – by Studio Toer

„Breathe” – by Markus Anders & Circus Lumineszenz

„Private Moon” – by Leonid Tishkov

„Oumua” – by Circus Lumineszenz

„Cerebrum” – by 6th Sense Design & Adi Bălan

„The Tunnel” – by Silviu Ciora