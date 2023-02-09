Romanian photographer – Regional Award winner at the Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Earlier this week the World Photography Organisation revealed the National Awards winners for the Sony World Photography Awards 2023, representing an incredible and diverse range of images from across the world.

The National Awards program is an initiative set up by the World Photography Organisation and Sony to support local photographic communities around the world, with 55 countries taking part this year, and subjects ranging from wildlife, and landscape, to portraiture and sports. Over 415,000 images from over 200 countries and territories were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2023 and over 200,000 were entered to the Open competition (from which the National Awards winner was selected).

This year, the Regional Awards winner for Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania & Moldova is Romanian photographer Cristina Băzăr with a dreamlike image depicting a person levitating in an open field, by a bare tree.

The winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2023 will be announced on 13 April 2023 and will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London (14 April-1 May 2023).