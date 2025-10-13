- Advertisement -

SPARE TIMEMUSEUMS, ART GALLERIES & AUCTIONS

Visit the Romanian Street Art Exhibition

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

ChatGPT said:

The Romanian Street Art exhibition marks the conclusion of the multi-annual urban regeneration through art program.

The program wraps up with a public exhibition and the printed launch of the Romanian Street Art Catalog and Street Art Map. This event celebrates the contributions of the artists and initiatives that, over two years of activity, have redefined the relationship between art and public space in Romania.

Throughout the program, 26 artists from eight countries were invited to create 15 large-scale artistic interventions in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Iași, contributing to the regeneration of urban spaces through contemporary art. Some of the murals include QR codes that can be scanned to listen to original soundtracks composed by electronic music producers and DJs such as Cezar Lazăr, Cosmjn, Kozo, and Paul K.

During the project, two open calls, five creative art workshops, four guided tours, and an online map of the latest street art works in Romania were organized, all aiming to humanize public spaces through art.

The Romanian Street Art exhibition is divided into two main sections, offering visitors an immersive visual journey into the local street art scene.

Outside the urban living room Lente, street art enthusiasts can explore a series of panels visible from the public space, showcasing the results of the multi-annual program and works by artists such as Artminina and LBWS Cat (Ukraine), Christopher Dyer (Canada), Klonism (United Kingdom), Delia Cîrstea, Roper, Grupa Mosaic (Poland), Ma.tei, Msero, Pisica Pătrată, Harcea Pacea, Sunshiners (Bulgaria), Zivink (Israel), Zmaja (Serbia), and Zmogk (Russia).

Inside, both on the ground floor and the upper level, visitors will find original works signed by Aeul, Alexandra Iliesco, Alex Baciu, Coon One, Erps, Harcea Pacea, Irina Mocanu, iZZY iZVNE, John Dot S, Kseleqoqynqyshy, LBWS Cat, Lună, Maria Bălan, Mebster, Msero, Oksen, Ortaku, Pasr, Pisica Pătrată, Popescu, Robert Obert, Roper, Roser, Serebe, Viață, and Ycre.

Opening, Catalog & Street Art Map Launch
Date: October 18, 2025, at 20:00
Location: Lente (78 Dionisie Lupu Street), Bucharest

The exhibition will be open daily between October 18–28, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

 

More information here.

DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.