Visit the Romanian Street Art Exhibition

The Romanian Street Art exhibition marks the conclusion of the multi-annual urban regeneration through art program.

The program wraps up with a public exhibition and the printed launch of the Romanian Street Art Catalog and Street Art Map. This event celebrates the contributions of the artists and initiatives that, over two years of activity, have redefined the relationship between art and public space in Romania.

Throughout the program, 26 artists from eight countries were invited to create 15 large-scale artistic interventions in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Iași, contributing to the regeneration of urban spaces through contemporary art. Some of the murals include QR codes that can be scanned to listen to original soundtracks composed by electronic music producers and DJs such as Cezar Lazăr, Cosmjn, Kozo, and Paul K.

During the project, two open calls, five creative art workshops, four guided tours, and an online map of the latest street art works in Romania were organized, all aiming to humanize public spaces through art.

The Romanian Street Art exhibition is divided into two main sections, offering visitors an immersive visual journey into the local street art scene.

Outside the urban living room Lente, street art enthusiasts can explore a series of panels visible from the public space, showcasing the results of the multi-annual program and works by artists such as Artminina and LBWS Cat (Ukraine), Christopher Dyer (Canada), Klonism (United Kingdom), Delia Cîrstea, Roper, Grupa Mosaic (Poland), Ma.tei, Msero, Pisica Pătrată, Harcea Pacea, Sunshiners (Bulgaria), Zivink (Israel), Zmaja (Serbia), and Zmogk (Russia).

Inside, both on the ground floor and the upper level, visitors will find original works signed by Aeul, Alexandra Iliesco, Alex Baciu, Coon One, Erps, Harcea Pacea, Irina Mocanu, iZZY iZVNE, John Dot S, Kseleqoqynqyshy, LBWS Cat, Lună, Maria Bălan, Mebster, Msero, Oksen, Ortaku, Pasr, Pisica Pătrată, Popescu, Robert Obert, Roper, Roser, Serebe, Viață, and Ycre.

Opening, Catalog & Street Art Map Launch

Date: October 18, 2025, at 20:00

Location: Lente (78 Dionisie Lupu Street), Bucharest

The exhibition will be open daily between October 18–28, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM.