Romania’s National Day at La Fenice: Stars of Romanian Opera

Bucharest National Opera presents on Thursday, November 28, at 19:30, a gala concert entitled Romania’s National Day on the stage of La Fenice – Stars of the Romanian Opera in Venice. Soloists Valentina Nafornița, Ruxandra Donose and Ștefan Pop will be accompanied by the Bucharest National Opera Orchestra conducted by Daniel Jinga.

The project is financed by the Department for Romanians Everywhere, being organized by the Bucharest National Opera and carried out in partnership with the Embassy of Romania in the Italian Republic, Malta and San Marino and with the Romanian Institute of Culture and Humanistic Research in Venice.

The Romanian National Day gala concert on stage at La Fenice – Stars of the Romanian Opera in Venice is a project that focuses on promoting the great Romanian opera performers in front of the Romanian communities outside the borders – Valentina Nafornița, Ruxandra Donose and Ștefan Pop – representatives markers of the community of Romanians everywhere, stars of the international lyrical art.

Over time, renowned Romanian artists such as Hariclea Darclée, Florica Cristoforeanu, Ileana Cotrubaș, Virginia Zeani, Mariana Nicolesco, Leontina Văduva, Viorica Cortez, Ruxandra Donose, Marina Krilovici, Ștefan Pop have performed on the stage of the prestigious La Fenice Theater in Venice. , Angela Gheorghiu, Roxana Constantinescu, Elena Moșuc, Şerban Vasile, Cezar Ouatu, Petre Munteanu, Maria Cebotari, Eugenia Moldoveanu and Viorica Ursuleac, who wrote important pages in the history of world opera.

Romania’s National Day on stage at La Fenice – Stars of the Romanian Opera in Venice is a large-scale national cultural project that integrates the Romanian repertoire – with folkloric influences – into the international musical repertoire, with works by George Enescu, Iosif Ivanovici and Tiberiu Brediceanu not missing from the program.

The initiative to organize a gala concert on the occasion of Romania’s National Day, intended to become memorable through the participation of great Romanian artists in the field of classical music with an impressive international career, was born from the desire to refresh the contact of the Romanian community in Europe with the excellence of art national interpretations and local and universal music in an exceptional event.

The Romanian artists who left the country to share their talent with the whole world have the desire to meet again the audience from which they came, the Romanian one, whether it is at home or abroad. The gala concert thus brings voices that shine on the biggest stages (Covent Garden, Vienna State Opera, Paris Opera, Metropolitan Opera), with a repertoire accessible to the general public, which also contains Romanian musical creations.

The program includes works by G. Enescu, G. Puccini, F. Cilea, G. Rossini, T. Brediceanu, G. Verdi, V. Bellini, Iosif Ivanovici, its composition also marking the fact that 2024 was known throughout the world as the Year Puccini.