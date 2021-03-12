Roxen presents her song for Eurovision

By Kevin Sherwin

Romanian broadcaster TVR have announced that Roxen will perform the song “Amnesia” at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Roxen was due to represent Romania last year with her song “Alcohol you” before the contest was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, but she has been invited back and insists her ambition is to make sure Romania can qualify to the Grand Final.

This year Luminiţa Anghel, Andrei Tudor, Liana Stanciu, Lucian Ștefan, Bogdan Păun, Liviu Elekes, Bogdan Pavlică, Dan Manoliu and Gabriel Scîrlet were the jury members who decided Romania’s song for the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

The song “Amnesia” represents the voice of the artist’s latest moods and feelings. It is a very personal one, with an emotional message, that gives her strength and courage to overcome any obstacles or fears. It is a song about people, love, and will, and it points to all of those whose voices haven’t been heard so far. The lyrics are deep and the text that ends the song summarises its own purpose: to shout out loud „for every scream that was not heard”.

Roxen went on to say “The last year was a bit of a rollercoaster, filled with really good moments and some low points, also. In the end, what kept me going the most was that I had some really great projects. “Amnesia” somehow manages to give a voice to all repressed feelings and to the people whose voices haven’t been heard, in a way that for me is incredibly pure. I would like to thank everyone who has been by my side all this time and has offered me all the support that I needed.” Roxen is made up of pieces from each and everyone of you.

One of the Eurovision websites has described it as “a song with a modern vibe which features her famous raspy tones with a slice of modern and stunning energy.”

Sadly since 2015 Romania have only qualified to the Grand Final once, that was 2017 in Kiev when Ilinca and Alex Florea sang “Yodel it”.

This years Contest is due to take place on Saturday 22nd of May with the Semi Finals on the 18th and 20th with Romania taking part in Semi final 1 which will be broadcast on Tuesday 18th of May. It has been confirmed that the contest will definitely take place in Rotterdam in May but there has been various scenarios suggested depending on the situation in Europe regarding COVID.

The organisers are hoping that all 41 countries can perform live on stage but any delegation that cannot travel to The Netherlands will record their performance at home and send the video which will be transmitted during the live show.

There will also be changes to the amount of people each delegation can send, it has been decided that a maximum of 20 people from each delegation can travel to The Netherlands.

Normally 1500 accredited Journalists attend the contest but this year it will be reduced to 500, but they are hoping to have 1000 journalists covering the contest virtually watching the rehearsals and press conferences online.

All those attending the Eurovision Song Contest from abroad are recommended to go into quarantine for 5 days before departure to the Netherlands and they must test negative for COVID-19 at most 72 hours before they fly.

Once in the Netherlands, delegations have to stay in their hotel, except when they travel to Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena for rehearsals, the live shows and other programme related activities.

Everyone working in the Ahoy Arena, including crew, artists and press, will be tested regularly in a special facility next to the arena.

The contest Executive Producer Sietse Bakker has said “with the help of extensive testing ,mask wearing, hygiene measures, attention to ventilation and innovative measures, we will create an environment in which crew, artists and the press can work as safely as possible.”

As for the possibility of an audience, they hope to make a decision nearer the time but it’s hoped that with social distancing in the arena some members of the public will be available to attend.