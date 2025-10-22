Royal Charity Concert 2025 in support of Romania’s young talents

On October 25, 2025, at 7:00 PM, the Romanian Athenaeum will host a new edition of the Royal Charity Concert, an emblematic event organized by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, in the presence of the Romanian Royal Family. This gala evening, a longstanding tradition in the cultural calendar of the capital, brings internationally renowned artists to the stage while giving the public the opportunity to support a noble cause: nurturing Romania’s next generation of young artists through the national Young Talents program.

Art and Generosity Meet on the Athenaeum Stage

The audience is invited to enjoy an evening of musical refinement, featuring mezzo-soprano Ramona Zaharia and tenor George Vîrban, accompanied by the New Hope Orchestra under the baton of David Crescenzi and the Romanian National Choir conducted by Daniel Jinga.

Now in its 16th edition, the Royal Charity Concert remains a symbol of artistic excellence and community engagement. The evening’s program includes famous arias and duets from the works of Giuseppe Verdi, Georges Bizet, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Charles Gounod, Augustín Lara, and Ruperto Chapí, offering a moving and spectacular experience for all art lovers.

Internationally Renowned Artists United for a Noble Cause

Ramona Zaharia, one of the most acclaimed voices on the international operatic scene, returns to Bucharest following successes on major stages worldwide, from the Metropolitan Opera in New York to the Royal Opera House in London.

Joining her, tenor George Vîrban, a former scholarship recipient of the Young Talents program (2013–2015), is living proof of the program’s impact on young artists. After performing in Germany, France, and South Korea, George now returns to the Romanian public as a special guest of the concert that originally helped launch his career.

The New Hope Orchestra will be conducted by Italian maestro David Crescenzi, a familiar presence on major European stages, and the Romanian National Choir, led by Daniel Jinga, will complete the ensemble for an exceptional evening.

Music Supports the Future – The Young Talents Program

The Royal Charity Concert is not only a cultural event but also a socially impactful initiative. Funds raised from ticket sales and sponsorships will be directed to the 2026 scholarship recipients of the Young Talents program, through which the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation supports young artists in music and visual arts from families with limited financial means.

Launched in 2009, the program provides scholarships of up to €2,000, artistic mentorship, training sessions, masterclasses, and promotion support. Over 17 years, 470 scholarships have been awarded, offering young artists guidance and resources to build a professional artistic career and express their talent. To date, the Foundation has invested over €2 million in Romania’s artistic future. Many of these scholarship recipients, like tenor George Vîrban, have later performed on international stages, becoming cultural ambassadors for Romania.

Every ticket and sponsorship represents more than support for talented youth – it is an investment in Romania’s artistic and cultural future, a step toward a better society.

A Royal Tradition Dedicated to Art and Education

The Royal Charity Concert is traditionally held on October 25, the birthday of King Michael I of Romania, founder of the Foundation alongside Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown. Over the years, the event has brought renowned artists and orchestras to the Romanian Athenaeum stage, making this date a celebration of music, education, and generosity.

Tickets available at: frmr.ro/concert-regal | eventim.ro