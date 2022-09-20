Rupert Friend to Join John Malkovich in ‘The Yellow Tie’ Based on Life of Famed Romanian Conductor Sergiu Celibidache

“Anatomy of a Scandal” star Rupert Friend has signed on to star as renowned Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache in “The Yellow Tie,” an upcoming biopic of Celibidache’s life, Variety exclusively revealed.

Friend will have a central role in the feature, playing the young Celibidache. As Variety revealed last year, John Malkovich is also signed on to play an older version of the conductor.

Serge Ioan Celebidachi, the conductor’s son, will direct “The Yellow Tie” based on a screenplay he co-wrote with James Olivier.

Producers are Adela Vrinceanu Celebidachi, Cristina Dobritoiu, (Oblique Media Film, Romania), Andrei Boncea, Christopher Milburn (Frame Film, Romania) and James Olivier (Celi Films, UK).

Celibidache is one of Romania’s best known artists, with an incredible life story and a prolific musical activity. After telling his father he planned to pursue a career in music, Celibidache was kicked out of home and experienced homelessness. Travelling to Berlin to pursue his dream he encountered discrimination and prejudice but after surviving World War II he beat the odds to win a competition that saw him become the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra’s youngest ever conductor.

“The Yellow Tie” is set to start production in Romania in early 2023.