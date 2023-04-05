SAGA Festival announces the timetable of the third edition: Robin Schulz, Elley Duhe and Vintage Culture among the artists joining the line-up

SAGA Festival is fast approaching its third edition. Only 78 days separate us from the biggest party that will take place at Romaero between June 23-25, where more than 150,000 festival-goers are expected to enjoy the music of more than 100 artists, the grandiose production, the immersive experiences and the spectacular scenes.

SAGA announces the program for the 3 days and presents the artists who have joined the line-up in addition to those already announced.

For the first time in Romania, Elley Duhé comes to delight the audience with the hits that made her viral in the radio and TV charts, but also on digital stores where she surpassed 1.9 billion streams: “Middle of the Night”, “Happy Now” with ZEDD or “Bad Memories” with Meduza, James Carter and Fast Boy.

Robin Schulz, a true pop phenomenon, DJ and producer, winner of over 450 gold, platinum and diamond awards, with more than 20 million records sold and over 10 billion streams, returns to Romaero with a special show in which tracks like “Sugar”, “Waves” and “Sun Goes Down” will be included.

Number 11 DJ in the world and number 1 House DJ, according to Top 100 DJ Mag, Vintage Culture, comes from Brazil for the first time to Bucharest, and SAGA fans will enjoy a spectacular set, created especially for the fans in Romania . The DJ and producer has collaborated with artists such as Maxi Jazz, Rufus Du Sol, John Summit, Meduza, The Martinez Brothers, Diplo, Roland Clark, Aurora, Solardo, Claptone, James Hype and others.

Also from Brazil, directly at the SAGA Festival, for the first time in Romania, Mochakk will take the Spark stage for a memorable evening with the fans who wanted to see him.

The 3-day festival schedule for the Source, Heat, Spark, Switch and Drift stages below:

Friday: Lil Nas X, Skrillex, Adriatique, Nina Kraviz, Richie Hawtin, Melanie C, Delia, Franky Wah, 999999999, Gordo, Hector Oaks, Hitty, Paula Temple

Saturday: Elley Duhé, Fisher, Robin Schulz, Gabry Ponte, Hot Since 82, Ida Engberg, Joel Corry, Justus, Paco Osuna, Subcarpathi

Sunday: Wiz Khalifa, Alan Walker, Tale of Us, Adam Beyer, B.U.G. Mafia, I Hate Models, Kevin De Vries, Mochakk, Sickick, Spike, Vintage Culture.

The line-up includes also DJs from the local EDM, techno and house scene, as well as hip-hop and trap artists, who will storm the Switch stage hijacked by Hustle, such as IAN, Deliric, Killa Fonic, Nane, Puya, Azteca, Gheboasa and others.

Presented by the pioneers of electronic music events, ALDA, part of the Insomniac family, SAGA is an innovative music festival that takes place at Romaero Airport in Bucharest. SAGA brings to the public some of the most beloved artists and a stunning audio-visual production, all in an inclusive atmosphere, which creates the ultimate party that Bucharest has been waiting for a long time.

SAGA 2023 will bring together the best talent from across the creative industry spectrum, it’s the perfect venue for a free, visionary audience for music lovers from around the world.

Tickets are available on sagafestival.com and can be bought at special prices: the price of a one-day ticket starts at 40 euros, and 3-day subscriptions can also be purchased in installments, with a payment plan of 25 euros deposit only in April. In addition, there is the Under 21 category at the price of 55 euros for festival-goers under the age of 21, as well as the VIP ticket category.

The first edition of the SAGA Festival took place in Romaero, with over 135,000 people present at the event, and the second edition, at the National Arena, enjoyed the presence of over 150,000 people in the capital of Romania.