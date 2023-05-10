Sam Smith cancels gig due in Bucharest at Summer in The City

The team of the British artist Sam Smith informed the organizers of Summer in The City that they will not honor their invitation to go on the stage of the festival and perform the concert, which was to take place in the Constitution Square on June 4.

The artist recently canceled several shows on his European Gloria tour, as it is logistically and technically impossible to support them.

“The Summer in The City festival will continue with an exceptional Robbie Williams concert that will perform a full show with a unique production, which is part of the international tour to promote the XXV album.

Alongside him, LP, Calum Scott, Abby Roberts, The Editors, but also Romanian artists, such as Nicole Cherry and many others, who will be announced during the following weeks before the urban festival, will take the stage.

Fans who want to return their tickets from the second day of the festival can do so automatically at iabilet.ro/retur,” say the organizers in a press release.

The organizers thankd the fans for their understanding and will soon announce the next great artists who will take the Summer in the City Festival stage.