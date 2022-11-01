Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna’s performance at Romanian Athenaeum is sold out

The special Christmas concert with SCHOENBRUNN PALACE ORCHESTRA VIENNA, held under the aegis of “Imperial Christmas Gala III”, on December 17, at the Romanian Athenaeum, is SOLD OUT! Due to the large number of requests from Viennese waltz lovers, we will put on sale a second concert, which will take place starting at 4:30 p.m., also in the auditorium of the Romanian Athenaeum.

Tickets can be found online via iabilet.ro.

First category – 599 lei;

Second category – 499 lei;

Third category– 399 lei;

Fourth category – 299 lei;

Fifth category – 149 lei.

IMPERIAL CHRISTMAS GALA, aegis reached the third edition, rekindles the warm and welcoming light of the Winter Holidays, to the full admiration of the public, to the consecrated chords of the Viennese waltzes, created by the incomparable Austrian composer – Johann Strauss (b. October 25, 1825 – d. June 03, 1899)-, an event that will take place in probably the most spectacular concert setting in Romania, that of the Romanian Athenaeum. Among the more than 140 waltzes composed by Johann Strauss, some have fully earned their fame, among them: “Blue Danube”, “Life of an Artist”, “Vienna Blood”, “Imperial Waltz”, “Tales from the Viennese Forest “, “Vin, cant si femei”, “Spring voices”, compositions that we will listen to live in December, on the 17th, authentically celebrating the Viennese Waltz Festival.

Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna, an internationally renowned orchestra, musically transposes the glamorous imperial era of Vienna, while also having a long tradition of working with operetta singers and ballet dancers. Founded in 1997, the instrumental group performs at the Vienna Opera and at the Salzburg festivals. In addition, the orchestra is distinguished by its unique sound, stage presence and impeccable dress. Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna is devoted to Viennese court music, especially the waltzes of Johann Strauss, but also the musical works of the genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart or Joseph Haydn and Franz Schubert.