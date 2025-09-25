Screening of Une illusion obstinément persistante at IFR Bucharest

Une illusion obstinément persistante

Screening & Talk with Larisa Crunţeanu and Ioana Alexandru

September 30, 2025, at 7:00 PM

Institut français de Roumanie à Bucarest, Atrium

Following its premiere at The Film Gallery in Paris, the latest short film by artist Larisa Crunțeanu, Une illusion obstinément persistante, will be presented to the Bucharest audience on Tuesday, September 30, at the French Institute of Romania.

Discovered in a dusty flowerpot in a squat’s basement, an anonymous roll of film labeled Paris, July 2003 becomes the portal to a dreamlike reconstruction of the city. Golden-hour light falls across Place de la Concorde. A mysterious young woman’s gaze follows the stone figures of the Fontaine des Fleuves. The Eiffel Tower sparkles in the distance. Then the reel collapses into fragments: echoes of stories, broken time, unfinished visions.

Une illusion obstinément persistante reimagines this found footage as the start of a fictional underground cinema movement that sparked during the catastrophic summer of 2003. Inspired by China Miéville’s The Last Days of New Paris, Henri Bergson’s philosophy of time, and Donna Haraway’s chronopolitics, the work splices together scraps of reality, dreams, and new material into an unstable archive, a cinematic worlding where the past refuses to stay still, and the city resists representation.

The launch evening will include, following the screening of the video work, a discussion with the artist Larisa Crunțeanu, conducted in dialogue with Ioana Alexandru, Project Coordinator – Performing Arts and Visual Arts, IFRo. During this exchange of ideas, they will address the themes and intentions of the work, while the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and explore the context and conceptual framework of the piece.

Larisa Crunțeanu’s practice as performer, video artist, and sound collector flows between reality to fiction, engaging in an open-ended conversation with the viewer. She studied Journalism (BA), Political Communication (MA), and Photography and Dynamic Image (MA), and in 2021, she successfully defended her PhD thesis at the National University of Arts in Bucharest. Larisa Crunţeanu’s works create contexts in which facts and memories are reactivated, fostering collective engagement and the emergence of new practices. Many of her projects reflect on the notion of collaboration and the ideas behind objects and narratives.Her works have been shown in major institutions and biennales, including the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Bucharest, Kunsthalle Osnabrück, Biennale Matter of Art in Prague, Art Encounters Biennale in Timișoara, Warsaw Biennale, SAVVY Contemporary in Berlin, Zacheta National Gallery of Art in Warsaw, and Museu de Arte Brasileira (MAB FAAP) in São Paulo. In 2023, Larisa Crunțeanu published her first book, Protocols of Singularity, with Dispozitiv Books.

Through this event, the audience will have the opportunity to explore Larisa Crunțeanu’s complex and captivating universe, where reality and fiction intertwine, and the city becomes a space for the exploration of time, memory, and dreams.

The extended project team includes: Larisa Crunțeanu (artist), Dragoș Hanciu (director of photography), Garush Melkonyan (executive producer), Juana Mendez (actress), Ligia Popescu (editing), Alex Bălă (sound design), Katia Guzun (art director), Veronica Sereda (scenography), Andra Dinu (project management), Cristina Stoenescu (research), and Ingrid Ene (communication manager), as well as Tatiana Moise (The Film Gallery)