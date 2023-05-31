See when your favorite artist is performing at Neversea 2023

The organizers of the NEVERSEA festival have started announcing the program by days. Fans can find out which days their favorite lineup artists will take the stage. The purchase of One-Day Tickets is also officially available, which provides access to the entire festival perimeter for the selected day. All those who choose the Day Ticket option will be able to choose their day to attend the festival and live the Neversea experience, with their favorite DJs and artists, announced for that day.

LIL UZI VERT is going on the main stage at NEVERSEA on Friday, while J BALVIN on Sunday.

Among the artists coming to the main stage are:

Thursday, July 6: Lil Uzi Vert, Alok, Timmy Trumpet

Friday, July 7: Steve Aoki, Lil Pump, Claptone, Morten, Tujamo

Saturday, July 8: Lost Frequencies, Don Diablo, CKay, Vini Vici

Sunday, July 9: J Balvin, Paul Kalkbrenner, Salvatore Ganacci

Fans can follow the festival’s official communication channels to get the first look at the names taking to the festival stages each day. For fans who want to enjoy the full NEVERSEA festival experience, tickets and festival passes are available on the official website and will increase in price starting June 6, 2023.

The NEVERSEA festival is in its anniversary edition, and the organizers promise that every day will be truly memorable. The shows of top artists and DJs, at the national and international level, will be interwoven with special moments, spectacular settings and many other surprises, so that the experience of each day is a complete story on the shores of the Black Sea.

The NEVERSEA 2023 festival takes place between July 6 and 9, on the Neversea beach in Constanța. The entire lineup announced so far, as well as tickets and season tickets, are available at neversea.com.