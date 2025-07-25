Burneci Music and Exces Music are launching the Romanian Youth Jazz Orchestra, the first jazz orchestra in Romania dedicated exclusively to young musicians. In this regard, the organizers are opening the registration period, which will take place between September 1st and October 1st, 2025. The project is aimed at students aged 12 to 18 enrolled in schools and high schools in Bucharest and across the country. Its goal is to offer talented young musicians the opportunity to perform in a professional jazz ensemble and benefit from the mentorship of established artists.

Selected candidates will be guided and mentored by renowned Romanian jazz musicians, including saxophonist Cătălin Milea, guitarist Liviu Negru, trombonist Ciprian Partenie, pianist Johnny Bica, drummer Laurențiu Zmău, double bassist Alexandru Marin, and trumpeter Sebastian Burneci. The orchestra will be conducted by Simona Strungaru, known for her work as a conductor and composer, and for leading the Radio Romania Big Band.

“This project naturally continues the educational work that Simona Strungaru and Sebastian Burneci have carried out in recent years, inviting young musicians to perform as soloists in the Radio Romania Big Band’s special concerts for children — the Jazz for Kids series. That’s when the question inevitably arose: why not create a youth orchestra dedicated to jazz, especially given how many talented young people are discovering this genre with enthusiasm? I’m glad we can rise to this challenge together, and I’m confident the results will be appreciated by both those on stage and in the audience,” said Sebastian Gheorghiu, cultural manager, director of Exces Music.

“I believe it’s extremely important to have a youth jazz orchestra, and I’m truly happy that — together with my colleagues — we now have the chance to lay the foundation for such an ensemble. We will do everything we can to offer young musicians the best we have to give.”

— Sebastian Burneci, lead trumpeter of the Radio Romania Big Band.

“While studying music is essential, it is just as important for young musicians to visualize and shape their future artistic path. Feeling like the road you’re on leads to major stages and knowing that you’re supported by more experienced artists is key for healthy, joyful, and curious development. Romania is an incredibly rich environment for young artists, and I’m thrilled that we can help build a bright future for all those who love quality music.” — Simona Strungaru, conductor of the Radio Romania Big Band

The project will debut on December 4, 2025, at Sala Radio in Bucharest, as part of the event “Radio Romania Big Band Meets Romanian Youth Jazz Orchestra”, under the musical direction of Simona Strungaru.

For more details regarding participation requirements, regulations, and the registration form, interested young musicians are invited to send an email to: romanianradiobigband@gmail.com.