Sephardic Culture Days in Bucharest, 10th edition

By Romania Journal
During November 10-12, 2025, the B´nai B´rith Forum “Dr. Moses Rosen”, the “Jean Waldman” Association and the “Goldstein Goren” Center for Jewish Studies, University of Bucharest, in collaboration with the Embassy of Israel in Romania and the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, are organizing, at the headquarters of the Jewish Community Center (18 Popa Soare Street), the 10th edition of the Sephardic Culture Days festival in Bucharest.

The event, already traditional in the Romanian cultural space, will benefit again this year from the presence of prestigious personalities of Sephardic culture.

Participation in the events included in the program is free of charge. Those interested in reserving a seat are invited to complete the registration form available on the website www.jcc.ro.

PROGRAM:

November 10, 2025
18:00–18:20: Opening of the 10th edition of the Sephardic Culture Days in Bucharest, in the presence of H.E. Mr. Lior Ben Dor, Ambassador of Israel to Romania.
18:20–20:00: Screening of the film Jaffa Stories, directed by Matti Harari and Arik Lubetzki, Israel, 2025 — a sparkling comedy in the classic Israeli style about honor, love, desire, rivalry, revenge, and all the other aspects one might expect from gangster life. (Hebrew original version with Romanian subtitles; 100 minutes).

November 11, 2025
18:00–19:30: Roundtable discussion: “The Rise and Decline of Ladino Culture – What Remains?”
Participants: Felicia Waldman, Associate Professor at the Goldstein Goren Center for Jewish Studies, Faculty of Letters, University of Bucharest, and President of B’nai B’rith Romania; Anca Tudorancea, Lecturer at the Goldstein Goren Center for Jewish Studies, Faculty of Letters, University of Bucharest, and Scientific Secretary at the Center for the Study of Jewish History in Romania, under the Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania.

November 12, 2025
18:00–19:30: Sephardic Cooking Demonstration — a delicious live show with Chef Ivet Acu Guney (Turkey/Sweden), researcher of Jewish culinary culture and expert in Sephardic cuisine history, founder of Las Manos Cooking Class. Ivet will prepare traditional Sephardic dishes in front of the audience, explaining their history, meaning, and interaction with other Balkan and Mediterranean cuisines. The event includes a tasting session.

The Sephardic Culture Days in Bucharest represent a key event dedicated to celebrating the cultural, linguistic, and culinary heritage of the Sephardic community. Over ten editions, the festival has aimed to highlight the values, traditions, and stories of a centuries-old community, shedding light on the richness of the Ladino language, Sephardic art, and gastronomy.

Through its diverse program — from film screenings and expert roundtables to interactive culinary demonstrations — the festival plays an essential role in preserving and promoting Sephardic cultural identity. The Sephardic Culture Days encourage intercultural dialogue and education through authentic experiences, offering the public a unique opportunity to explore the connections between past and present, between tradition and innovation.

Romania Journal
