Sibiu Christmas Market named as one of the 20 best small Christmas markets in Europe

Global online travel media brand Travel Mag has named Sibiu Christmas Market as one of the best small Christmas markets in Europe.

To compile the list, Travel Mag prioritised factors readers have identified as crucial for a Christmas market: the right combination of stalls selling both quality items and local or regional seasonal specialties, a picturesque setting, a variety of festive entertainment and festive flair. Only markets with between 40–100 stalls were included, and there was a limit of one market per country.

The website writes: “Located in the heart of Romania, Sibiu was built by German settlers more than 900 years ago. This small German-speaking population has left its mark, most notably in the city’s festive traditions. At the end of November every year, the main square is crammed full of stalls selling hand-crafted gifts, food and drink under a canopy of twinkling fairy lights. As well as hot dogs and hot sugar-dusted doughnuts, there are local specialities to be sampled, like kurtoskalacs, chimney cakes made from spirals of sweet dough and topped with sugar or walnuts. This year, there are plans for an ice rink, an illuminated Ferris wheel and children’s arcade games.”



Targul de Craciun din Sibiu , in Main Square (Nov 11 – Jan 2). A cultural project organized by the Events For Tourism Association