Sibiu Jazz Competition 2022 at the beginning of December

The international jazz community turns its eyes to Sibiu between 02 and 03 December (Saturday and Sunday), when extremely gifted young artists will test their worth on the stage of the Thalia Hall at the State Philharmonic, in the most important jazz competition and improvised music from Romania, since 1979, Sibiu Jazz Competition.

Young jazz has musical projects that it can be proud of and that can delight national and international jazz audiences. We invite you to discover the young European bands that will compete in the rhythm and spirit of jazz on stage:

– Three Fo(u)r Two (Romania)

– The Arthur Possing Quartet (Germany, France, Luxembourg)

– Symbiosis 5 (Hungary)

– Stefan Stoianovici TRIO (Romania)

– Aniello De Sena (Italy)

“The Sibiu Jazz Competition is newer, younger than ever. Although we have been holding it for 43 years, it seems that jazz does not have a chronological, classical age, but is constantly rejuvenating. We lucidly ask ourselves how rich jazz is and, in particular, how much it enriches , he ennobles man’s life. Through jazz music, man learns to breathe for the first time with all his soul. This breath is also the spirit that the bands bring, create on stage to our unbridled joy and enthusiasm. We are in a competition to be better, both in music and in life and jazz is the space between the two that takes us to the realm of artistic becoming. I am waiting for all the jazz lovers in Sibiu to rejuvenate with us on the stage of the Thalia Hall at the State Philharmonic”, says Simona Maxim, director of the Sibiu Jazz Festival & Competition.

The Sibiu Jazz Competition is the most important jazz and improvised music competition in Romania, since 1979. Its importance is given by the cultivation of a jazz community and the young talents who have distinguished themselves in this musical genre, paving the way for a segment educated in jazz spirit with a deep passion for music.

Tickets are available here: https://www.iabilet.ro/bilete-sibiu-jazz-competition…/