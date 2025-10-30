Organized by the Sighișoara Local Entrepreneurs Association, with the support of the City Hall, the festival brings, for the first time in the citadel, unique video-mapping projections on historic buildings, parades of fantastic characters, magic and acrobatic shows, as well as a dedicated children’s area with free interactive activities.

A weekend full of color, music, and magic

The narrow streets of the citadel will be bathed in lights, shadows, and spectacular visual projections. The facades of historic buildings will come to life through light shows and images inspired by Transylvanian legends.

The atmosphere will be animated by themed parades, artistic performances, acrobats, magicians, and street animations, transforming Sighișoara.

For the little ones, the organizers have prepared “Kids Land” – a children’s zone with creative workshops, inflatable slides, obstacle courses, and themed shows, all with free entry.

Stories, legends, and free guided tours

Visitors will be able to discover the hidden treasures of the citadel through free guided tours, including landmarks such as the Clock Tower, Vlad Dracul House, and the Covered Staircase.

Local guides will share stories of knights, alchemists, and medieval spirits, bringing Sighișoara’s legends to life.

Concerts and the Vampire Ball

In the evening, the fun continues on the main stage of the citadel:

Friday and Saturday: concerts and dancing with White Mahala and Cooperativa 9

Sunday: Direcția 5 closes the festival with a special concert under a sky full of lights

Those seeking a more intense experience are invited to the Vampire Ball at Vintage Club, where DJs and themed parties will keep the Halloween spirit alive until dawn.

“We wanted to offer a show that transforms every corner of the citadel into a living story – and we are confident that visitors will leave with memories that will last. This festival is not just about Halloween, but about the spirit of Sighișoara. It is our way of celebrating tradition, the local people, and the beauty of this citadel. Halloween in the Citadel brings together locals and tourists, art and history, in an event that reminds us how alive and fascinating Transylvania’s heritage is,” said Dmitrii Todiriță, president of the Sighișoara Local Entrepreneurs Association.

Free entry for all

All activities – from concerts and shows to guided tours and the children’s area – are free to attend. So whether you come for the music, the stories, the lights dancing on medieval walls, or the fairytale atmosphere of Vlad Țepeș’s city, Sighișoara welcomes you to an unforgettable weekend in the heart of Transylvania.

Dates: October 31 – November 2, 2025

Location: Sighișoara Citadel

Access: Free for all activities