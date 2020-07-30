“Simple Women”, national preview at TIFF

“Simple Women”, the feature film debut of Italian filmmaker Chiara Malta, co-produced by Romanian Ada Solomon and starring Romanian-born U.S. actress Elina Löwensohn will have its preview in Romania within the 19th edition of TIFF-Transilvania International Film Festival.

The feature film is produced by Vivo Film and Rai Cinema Italia in co-production with microFILM and the Romanian Television and nomada.solo. “Simple Women” will be screened within the Focus Italia section at Apáczai Cluj-Napoca on August 8, at 21:30.

The film, which has its world premiere last autumn at the International Film Festival in Toronto, tells the story of a young, enthusiast female director. Federica decides to make a film about and with the actress who’s been fascinating her since childhood-Elina Löwensohn. Things are yet not going as simply as they would.

In the cast there are actors like Jasmine Trinca, Elina Löwensohn, Francesco Acquaroli, Anna Malvica, Mirella Mazzeranghi, Betti Pedrazzi, Thomas Bradley, Michael Rodgers, Cosmina Olariu, Ozana Oancea.

Elina Löwensohn is an American cosmopolitan actress, born in Romania in 1966 and who is currently living in France. She is best known for her roles in the films “Simple Men” (1992), Schindler’s List (1993), “Amateur” (1994), “Nadja” (1994) and “The Wisdom of Crocodiles:” (1998). She was also starred in Julian Schnabel’s “Basquiat”. “Simple Women” is her second collaboration with Chaira Malta, after the short film L’existence selon Gabriel” in 2015.

Löwensohn was born in Bucharest. After the death of her father, a survivor of the Nazi concentration camps, her mother emigrated to the United States with her, where her mother went on a hunger strike to get a visa for her.

“Simple Women”, distributed by Hi Film Productions, should have hit the Romanian theaters in June this year, but the premiere has been rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The official trailer is available here.