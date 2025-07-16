The PETEC Association announces the launch of Skin, flesh, bones, ideas – a new project that offers both contemporary dance professionals in Romania and the general public a unique opportunity to explore the role of critical thinking and reflexivity in dance. The project is centered around two practices that emphasize this very connection: Contact Improvisation and Poetic Movement.

The initiative brings together an international team of choreographers, dancers, and theorists who have significantly contributed to the development of contemporary dance in Romania and abroad. They will lead a creative laboratory for professionals, organize ten workshops across five Romanian cities, host two masterclasses followed by performative events, and present the results in a live performance, an Art Zine publication, and a series of written materials generated during the research phase.

This new project builds on the foundation laid last year by No Reason To Dance? and More Reasons To Dance, which involved artists from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Moldova, and Romania. These projects explored dance’s ability to communicate meaning without relying on words or music, focusing instead on its own artistic specificity and integrity.

This year’s research delves deeper into Poetic Movement, developed by choreographers Steve Batts, director of Echo Echo Dance Theatre in Derry (Northern Ireland), and Ursula Laeubli, and into the real-time composition and technical aspects of Contact Improvisation, a form created by Steve Paxton, a key figure in redefining contemporary dance.

Alongside Steve Batts, the project team includes:

Jurij Konjar – Steve Paxton collaborator, dancer, and choreographer with over 15 years of experience in Contact Improvisation research and teaching

Adrianna Michalska – dancer and facilitator in somatic practices and creative writing, with a passion for interdisciplinary approaches

Virginia Negru – artistic lead of the project, dancer and workshop facilitator with expertise in both Poetic Movement and Contact Improvisation

Smaranda Gabudeanu – actress, performer, and puppeteer

Oana Kansoun – performer and Contact Improvisation workshop facilitator

By July 10, artists interested in deepening their understanding of these approaches were invited to apply for an open call for residencies. Fifteen dancers with relevant experience in Contact Improvisation will participate in an artistic research laboratory from August 4–10 in Dealu-Mare, Cluj County. The residency also includes a creative writing component.

Following the lab, a period of reflection and correspondence will lead to the production of published texts, Art Zines, and online content. The project will then move into a touring phase, with the core team and selected participants (with teaching experience) leading 10 workshops in Bucharest, Cluj, Sibiu, Brașov, and Timișoara, promoting Contact Improvisation and Poetic Movement methodologies. During this phase, Virginia Negru and Smaranda Gabudeanu will also facilitate dance and poetic movement workshops for seniors at the Zi de Bine Community Center in Bucharest.

In September, the project continues with a second research lab exploring the link between reflexivity and performativity in Contact Improvisation, led by Jurij Konjar. This five-day lab will feature a morning theoretical and performative component at Mima Muzica studio, and afternoon practical sessions at SAC Malmaison, open to both professionals and passionate amateurs. The lab will conclude with a public performance by the participants.

In October, choreographer Steve Batts will conduct a five-day intensive workshop in Iași with UNAGE students, also welcoming active professionals interested in further development. The workshop will end with a public performance of Batts’ solo “Emperor’s Clothes / How To Watch Dancing” – a critique of the instrumentalization of the contemporary dancer, reminding us that the dancer is not merely a body-as-object, but a person, with imagination, thought, and complex inner experiences.

Finally, in November, Skin, flesh, bones, ideas will culminate in a public presentation that reflects on, analyzes, and structures the findings, ideas, and materials generated throughout the project. This event will include a performative presentation, Q&A sessions with the team, and the distribution of Art Zines produced during the residencies.

Skin, flesh, bones, ideas is not only an opportunity for artists in Romania, but also a model of best practices for sustainable artistic research projects—projects that grow year by year, building upon explored ideas and methods. Unfortunately, such continuity is still rare in local artistic initiatives, making the international team’s approach a crucial contribution to embedding long-term, meaningful artistic practice in the landscape of contemporary dance in Romania.