SkyShowtime confirms launch date for new original series Fatal Attraction

SkyShowtime today confirmed the launch date for the new series Fatal Attraction. Produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television, Fatal Attraction will land on SkyShowtime on Monday 22nd of May, with new episodes of the 8-episode-long season available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

Fatal Attraction is a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone. The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, in addition to Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes.

