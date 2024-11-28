Snow Patrol, for the first time in Romania, at Summer Well 2025

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Snow Patrols rock band will make its first appearance in Romania at the 14th edition of Summer Festival, which will take place from August 8-10, 2025.

Snow Patrol was formed in 1994 in Dundee, Scotland, by Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid. Lightbody is the only original member of the current lineup.

Their debut album, Final Straw, was released in 2003. Their biggest hit, Run, brought the band national fame as part of the post-Britpop movement. The album was certified five times platinum in the UK. Their next studio album, Eyes Open (2006), and its hit single “Chasing Cars” – considered the most played song of the 21st century on British radio in 2019 – propelled the band to greater international fame. The album reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and was the best-selling British album of the year.

Snow Patrol released their fifth studio album, “A Hundred Million Suns”, in 2008; “Fallen Empires” in 2011; “Wildness” in 2018; and “The Forest Is the Path” in 2024.

Throughout their career, Snow Patrol have won seven Meteor Ireland Music Awards and have been nominated for six Brit Awards and a Grammy. “Final Straw”, “Eyes Open” and “A Hundred Million Suns” have sold ten million copies worldwide.