“Solenoid” by Mircea Cartarescu has won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for Fiction

“Solenoid” by Romanian renowned writer Mircea Cartarescu has won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for Fiction.

“Congratulations to Mircea Cartarescu & Sean Cotter & to everyone who had a hand in bringing this book to life, especially to Deep Vellum Publishing & Deep Vellum Books and to the wonderful team coordinated by Will Evans who truly believed in it !”, said the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York in a Facebook post.



The awards given by the influential daily are some of the most prestigious literary awards and publicity in all of America. Mircea Cărtărescu is the first Romanian writer to be awarded this prize. Previous winners include Veronique Tadjo for In the Company of Men (2022), David Diop for At Night All Blood Is Black: A Novel (2021) and Ben Lerner for The Topeka School (2021), to list the most recent winners of this award.

According to the jury, Mircea Cartarescu’s masterpiece, “Solenoid”, “is the kind of astonishing literary text whose manifold qualities can be seen even in a tiny, random excerpt”.

Solenoid was published at Deep Vellum Publishing House, with the support of ICR, through the TPS translation support program and was the subject of an intense promotion campaign, carried out by ICR New York and Deep Vellum together with several American partners.

Between April 3 and 14, in a veritable marathon of closed-door events, Mircea Cărtărescu met with American readers in San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York. Solenoid is Mircea Cărtărescu’s greatest critical and public success in the English-speaking world.

The American press commented on the book in the most laudatory terms, according to ICR New York.