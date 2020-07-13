Some culture events to go in the open this summer

After four months of concerts cancelled and cultural events going mostly online, wherever was possible, now that summer is fully settled in, more and more events are ready to hold their open air editions.

For the first time held in the open, ‘Magic Summer’ International Festival is inviting classic music lovers for 14 chamber and symphonic performances in the courtyard of the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest, held during July 15-August 27 every Wednesday and Thursday evening as of 8 p.m. The festival’s 2020 edition is running under the title “The Beethoven Year in Bucharest”.

Tickets are available at pe www.lanto.ro, www.bilete.ro and the booking office of the Athenaeum on 1-3 Benjamin Franklin street, from Monday to Friday, during 14:00-19:00hrs.

Full programme is available here.

Theatre is also back in business, with iconic Cismigiu Park becoming an open stage for some Bucharest theatres. The 8th edition of “Caragiale’s Bucharest” Festival is due in the open air in Cismigiu throughout 10 weekends from July 18 to September 20.

Held under the motto “#WeSupportCultureRO”, the 2020 edition of the festival is inviting all theatres in Bucharest to present their most successful theatre plays. Among the participants there are: Bulandra Theatre, Nottara Theatre, The Jewish State Theatre, Teatrul Mic, UNATC, Excelsior Theatre, Ion Creangă Theatre, the Comic Opera for Children, În Culise, Ţăndărică Theatre, Constantin Tănase Revue Theatre, Creart, Coquette Theatre, Arte Dell’Anima Theatre, Elisabeta Theatre and Stela Popescu Theatre.

The access is free upon a previous online reservation. More details about the programme and the access rules will be available soon at www.arcub.ro.