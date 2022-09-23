Some going out tips for the weekend

Nordic Film Festival invites all lovers of Nordic cinema to its third edition this weekend. The festival will start on Thursday, September 22, at 18:30, and the screenings will continue until Sunday, September 25, offering moviegoers a varied program that includes comedy, drama, thriller, historical film, but also animations for children. The festival takes place in Bucharest, at Cinema Elvire Popesco in Bd. Dacia, No. 77.

The programme includes 14 multi-award winning feature films, subtitled in Romanian, through which #NordicFF brings to the fore atypical and unique cinematic perspectives, which celebrate the diversity of artistic forms and visions approached by filmmakers from all five Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Romanian Jewelry Week 3.0 celebrates contemporary jewelry between October 5 and 9 with exhibitions, conferences, jewelry workshops and fairs and more than 190 Romanian and international designers who will exhibit thousands of jewelry creations. As every year, Romanian Jewelry Week offers jewelry enthusiasts the opportunity to buy their favorite pieces at the ROJW 3.0 Jewelry Fair between October 8 and 9 at the National Library.

The central exhibition will open for the first time at the National Library on Wednesday 5 October at 15:00 and will present thousands of creations from more than 190 designers, schools, associations and collectives from more than 30 countries around the world, proposing creations signed by contemporary artists from Romania, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Spain, Germany, Hungary, France, Great Britain, Italy, Holland, Greece, Austria, Republic of Moldova, Israel, China, Iran, Mongolia, South Korea and many others.

Also at the National Library of Romania, the second edition of SMCK ON REEL will open – the first video film project dedicated to contemporary jewelry, this year’s theme focusing on the war in Ukraine.

Carpathian Horse Show 2022. One of the most anticipated equestrian and equestrian lifestyle events in Romania and South-Eastern Europe, which will take place on the weekend of September 23-25, the Karpatia Horse Show awaits its spectators at the Cantacuzino Domain in Florești (Prahova).

The competition begins on Friday, September 23 starting at 2 p.m., where the main arena will host the Full National (Novices, Prenovators) and International (1* and 2*) Dressage competitions, and the secondary arena will host the Dressage Working Equitation Competition, a new and less known discipline to Romanians. Starting at 18.00, on the Small Trianon Stage, the live jazz concerts begin, in front of the palace ruins! Zoom Band, then Luiza Zan, and the Ploiesti Jazz Trio are performing first.

On Saturday, September 24, from 11.00 a.m., the Full Competition continues on the entire field with the Cross-Country event for riders and horses (Prenovici, Novici, 1 * and 2*), and in parallel, on the secondary arena, the competition of Working Equitation with Maneuverability test (Style).

