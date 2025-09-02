Spanish dancer and choreographer Samuel Retortillo, with an international career spanning over 30 years, will hold a movement workshop in Bucharest from September 18 to 28 aimed at mapping the city’s emotional landscape. While a governmental census provides quantitative information about society, Retortillo’s Poetic Census generates sequences in motion, exploring participants’ intangible heritage. Named BUK-REȘTI, the program is open to professional dancers as well as anyone passionate about movement and the city, and it will conclude with a public presentation at /SAC Malmaison.

For ten days, Retortillo invites participants to actively explore the body as a living node connecting movement, writing, speech, audiovisual media, and visual arts. This participatory workshop aims to chart an emotional, qualitative, and diverse portrait of contemporary Bucharest society. Interested participants are encouraged to fill out an online form.

Retortillo visited Romania last year as a guest of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival: “Returning to Bucharest fulfills a long-held desire. Last year, when I participated in BIDFF, I fell in love with the people and the city, and I wanted to launch the Poetic Census here. I believe this encounter will reveal another facet of Bucharest—very human and poetic. I invite everyone to come with an open mind, be ready to move, draw, photograph, and most importantly, share stories about the city where you live today.”

The choreographer has conducted similar workshops in Spain, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, and Ecuador.

Samuel Retortillo has danced with numerous renowned companies across Europe in both classical and contemporary repertoires and has collaborated with some of the most important choreographers of the last 30 years, performing in over 100 shows. He has choreographed eight productions, including a performance commemorating the 50th anniversary of the National Dance Company of Ecuador. He has also created dance films and music videos. Retortillo holds a diploma in dance studies from the National Dance School in Marseille and a master’s degree from the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid and the University of Castilla-La Mancha.

More details about BUK-REȘTI: https://www.facebook.com/tangajcollective

The project is produced by Tangaj Collective Association, in partnership with /SAC Malmaison, and co-funded by AFCN – the Administration of the National Cultural Fund, as part of the multi-year program Body Narratives. Collective Actions (2025-2026).