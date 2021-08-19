Spanish film nights: Berlanga, the bitter smile

The Spanish Embassy in Bucharest presents, in collaboration with the Museum of Bucharest, the Spanish Film Evenings: Berlanga, the Bitter Smile, a cycle of six films by the famous Spanish director and screenwriter Luis García Berlanga, whose birth marks 100 years this year.

The six films have Romanian subtitles and can be watched between August 24 and 29, 2021, starting with 20:30, in the garden of the Filipescu-Cesianu House (Calea Victoriei, no. 151). The public access will be free, within the available places and in compliance with the norms of protection and social distancing, based on a reservation at the e-mail address: relatii.publice@muzeulbucurestiului.ro.

During the six days, the films will be screened: ¡Bienvenido, Mr. Marshall! (1953), Calabuch (1956), Plácido (1961), El verdugo (1963), Patrimonio Nacional (1981) and La vaquilla (1985). The selection follows the chronological order of the films to allow movie lovers to approach Berlanga’s creation through a complete and representative retrospective of his work, which skillfully illustrates a picture of Spain in the second half of the twentieth century.

From ¡Bienvenido, Mr. Marshall !, a film that shows the preparations made by the locals of a Spanish village before the visit of the American authorities and their hope to receive funds through the Marshall Plan, to El verdugo, a black comedy about a company employee of a funeral parlour who falls in love with the daughter of an executioner, Berlanga manages to hide so finely the tragedy of everyday life behind big laughs so that satire could avoid the control of censors and authorities.

The even also includes an outdoor exhibition displaying posters of some of the most appreciated films by Berlanga. The display is open during August 24-September 13 at Casa Filipescu-Cesianu (151 Calea Victoriei).