Spanish writer Care Santos, together with Spanish-speaking ambassadors, to read from Cervantes to the Romanian public

Tomorrow, April 23, Cervantes Institute in Bucharest is inviting book lovers from Romania to celebrate the International Book Day online, under the belief that social distancing cannot mean also distancing from culture, literature or art.

So, in an online event due on April 23 at 10:00hrs and hosted by Facebook, the Romanian public will be able to hear personalities of the diplomatic and cultural life, next to the renowned Spanish writer Care Santos, reading excerpts from the work of Miguel Cervantes and from other great Spanish authors.

At the same time this year, amid social distancing and lockdown measures prompted by the Coronavirus crisis, Cervantes Institute in Bucharest is proposing the celebration of an old Spanish custom in a special way, by offering flowers to the Romanian publishing houses for their work in promoting the Spanish literature.

Another surprise advanced by the Cervantes Institute in Romania on the International Book Day is the launching of the institute’s blog.

“It is important that these days, when our resistance, patience and calm are tested, to find our inner force to still find pleasure in art, in beauty, to be curious, to always discover new esthetic oases. Therefore, we invite you to an imagination exercise on the International Book Day, which we are celebrating this year in peace, at home, but with no less enthusiasm. You’ll have the opportunity to know us better, the ones from the Cervantes staff in Bucharest, but also many other our friends and collaborators (…) and to discover or rediscover, next to us, the universe of some Spanish-speaking writers, in our public reading events. We are happy we’ve found a way to be together this year, too”, said Jorge Jiménez-Zumalacárregui, the director of the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest.

One of the surprises will be public reading events from Miguel de Cervantes and from other Spanish-speaking authors. As a preview, Jorge Jiménez-Zumalacárregui will read the first phrase of Don Quijote on April 22.

On April 23, the events will continue with readings performed by part of the ambassadors from the Spanish-speaking countries: H.E. Manuel Larrotcha – Spain’s Ambassador to Romania, H.E. María Eugenia Echeverría Herrera – Peru’s Ambassador to Romania, H.E. José Guillermo Ordorica Robles – Mexico’s Ambassador to Romania, H.E. Omar Mesa – Uruguay’s Ambassador to Romania, H.E Javier Darío Higuera Ángel – Columbia’s Ambassador to Poland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania and Ukraine. They will be accompanied by other members of the foreign diplomatic corps and by Romanian cultural personalities, with the most expected readings being the one by the Spanish female writer Care Santos.

On International Book Day, Cervantes Institute has also decided to thank Romanians publishing houses for promoting Spanish-speaking authors in an original way, resorting to an old custom marked in Spain also on April 23, namely Sant Jordi/ Saint George.

The origins of this celebration dates back in 1925 in Barcelona, when girls would receive flowers from boys on Sant Jordi Day and they would offer books in return to boys. To revive this old Spanish custom, the Cervantes Institute will give flowers to the Romanians publishing houses for their effort to promote the Spanish-speaking literature and it will challenge the publishing houses to give, in their turn, books to readers, while readers are challenged to publicly thank translators from Spanish and their favorite booksellers.

The last surprise will be the opening of the Cervantes Institute’s blog on April 23, through which the Romanian audience will be able to find out the latest news from the Spanish cultural area- literature, arts, music, painting, architecture, science, history and lifestyle.

The blog represents a new project continuing the rebranding efforts of the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest, efforts that started early this year when the Institute’s HQs on 39 Elisabeta Boulevard in Bucharest has got a new, more animated image, through three wall paintings signed by Pisica Patrata visual artist.

As for the image of the banner dedicated to the International Book Day, it is an homage paid to the Cervantes Prize winner, writer Joan Margarit, whom Romanian book lovers will be able to meet in an online event on April 29, from 14:00hrs to 15:00hrs (Spain’s time), when 13 of his poems will be debated.