“Spare”, Prince Harry’s controversial book, also available in Romania on Tuesday

“Rezervă” (Spare), the volume of Prince Harry’s memoirs that stirred a huge scandal in Great Britain, appears on Tuesday also in bookstores in Romania, simultaneously with the international publication.

In Romania, Harry’s book is published in classic and digital format at the Nemira Publishing House, which also releases the full audio version of the book, read by the actor Alexandru Unguru, on the AudioTribe.ro platform, alongside the ebook.

Released simultaneously in 16 countries, the book comes a month after the premiere on Netflix of the docuseries “Harry & Meghan” in which the brother of Prince William and his wife, Meghan Markle, launched a series of new accusations against the British royal family.

“Spare” has a selling price of 99 lei in Romania. Excerpts from the new book obtained by the British press show that Prince Harry recounted in it what would have been a physical attack by William, now Prince of Wales, when their relationship cooled due to his marriage to actress Meghan Markle. Describing a confrontation at his London home in 2019, Harry says William called Meghan “difficult” and “rude”.

The confrontation escalated, Harry writes, until William “grabbed me by the collar, tore off my necklace and…slammed me to the floor.” The title of the book comes from an old saying in royal and aristocratic circles: that the first son is an heir to titles, power and wealth, and a second is therefore a backup, should something happen to the first born.

Incendiary revelations made by Prince Harry in his book

Harry’s sense of being a “spare/backup” is the theme of his book, describing throughout the chapters his childhood, school years, his career in the British army, his relationship with his parents and brother and life with Meghan at court, the wedding and marriage until their own experience as parents.

Early on, Harry talks about how his father, now King Charles, told his wife, Princess Diana, on Harry’s birthday: “Wonderful! Now you have given me an heir and a spare, my work is done.”

In other parts of his book Harry accuses the entire royal family from afar. He talks about the photos of him dressed as a Nazi officer, which caused a scandal when he was 20 years old, assuring that William and his wife, Kate Middleton, encouraged him to choose this costume.

He also tells how he learned of his mother Lady Diana’s death, how he objected to his father remarrying Camilla, whom he perceived as an “evil stepmother”, and claims he killed 25 Taliban when he was a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.