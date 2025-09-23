Special Edition of the Strada de C’Arte Festival, right in the heart of Bucharest

Between September 25–28, 2025, the “Carol I” Central University Library will host the 14th edition of the Strada de C’Arte festival, which, year after year, creates a vibrant platform for dialogue and knowledge for book and culture lovers, as well as for all those involved in or reflecting responsibly on the future of education in Romania: teachers, writers, publishers, readers, visual artists, and musicians.

This year, the festival proposes to the general public a highly relevant theme: AI C’Arte, AI Parte, in the context of the accelerated growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and its increasing influence on everyday life.

“What do you do after you lift your eyes from your smartphone?” is the opening theme of this marathon event—a dialogue between high school students and Prof. Dr. Călin-Andrei Mihăilescu, writer Flaviu Predescu, and psychologist Radu Leca, moderated by Associate Prof. Dr. Mireille Rădoi, Director of the “Carol I” Central University Library.

The Motans open-air concert in front of the library

The first day of the festival ends with a special performance by the pop-rock band The Motans, open to all festival-goers and music lovers, in front of the equestrian statue of “Carol I,” right at the library’s entrance.

Academic events and debates

The festival program includes remarkable academic events: the dialogue The Library – a Barricade of Spiritu et Anima (“spirit and soul” – the place where culture and education give depth and power to our lives), about the role of this space as a site of cultural resilience and critical spirit formation, followed by a commemorative conference dedicated to Dimitrie Gusti, the father of Romanian sociology.

Another debate of broad interest, Born in the Diaspora, will bring to light life stories and reflections on identity, culture, and belonging.

Book launches

Over the 4 days dedicated to books and resilience through culture, the public will meet new authors and books, with the chance to engage in dialogue with writers. The festival will feature no fewer than 7 book launches:

Divorce – Beginning or End? by Iulia Roșu, a lucid reflection on separations and rediscovering the self,

The Horse in the Romanian Mind through the Lens of Figurative Arts by Alexandru Iavorovski, an outstanding interdisciplinary exploration,

Hippocrates’ Masks by Dr. Costin Duțu, guiding readers through the history of medicine and professional ethics,

two reference works dedicated to Mihai Eminescu on the 175th anniversary of his birth, combining biographical data with critical analyses,

and the double literary project by Ioan Laurențiu Vedinaș (Il mio romanzo & My Own Novel), blending personal experience with imaginary stories and reflections.

Romania’s first library to launch an AI Reading Validation project

A central highlight of the festival is the VAIL Project – AI Reading Validation, an initiative of the Central University Library, the first of its kind in Romania, exploring how technology is changing the way we read.

Also in this section, the session AI Sociology: By Radu & Sentinel invites the public to reflect on how artificial intelligence shapes society.

Music and artistic experiences

The atmosphere will be enriched by an a cappella performance from the MomentuM ensemble, conducted by Victor Stoica, known for complex vocal interpretations without instruments, blending modern harmonies with pop, jazz, and traditional influences.

The festival will conclude with an awards gala and an extraordinary concert by Nicu Alifantis—one of Romania’s most beloved artists, whose unique music has marked generations and become part of the country’s cultural and musical heritage.

Exhibitions, contemporary installations, and interactive workshops

Exhibitions will further enhance the visitor experience, including:

The Sebastian Dimension: 80 Years Since the Death of Mihail Sebastian, curated by the National Museum of Romanian Literature, evocatively honoring this interwar writer,

Ars Militaris, presenting the world of ancient military techniques through rare engravings,

and Symbols on the Board of Time by artist Adi Cojan, a contemporary installation about memory and visual meanings.

Interactive workshops are another highlight. Visitors can join equestrian art sessions led by Marilena Hristache and Antonia Dursch, exploring the beauty and symbolism of horse representations, or the Breath Human – Oxygen Advantage workshop led by Vlad Codescu, demonstrating how breathing impacts health and balance.

The festival will also host the Boovie 2025 educational competition, an innovative project in which Laude-Reut high school students transform books into short films, fostering a passion for reading and youth creativity.

As every year, visitors will have the chance to discover the architecture of the “Carol I” Central University Library through guided tours. Few know that BCUB was designed by Paul Gottereau, a French architect who left his mark on late 19th-century Bucharest with his elegant style inspired by Parisian academicism.

Throughout the event, the Romanian Publishers and Literary Publications Association will organize a book fair showcasing the latest editorial releases and connecting readers with books.

Strada de C’Arte continues to be a celebration-festival in the heart of Bucharest. This edition, AI C’ARTE – AI PARTE, invites reflection more than ever: how do we use technology to enrich our lives in the age of algorithms and data, without losing what matters most—life’s meaning, creativity, and authentic dialogue?

The festival is dedicated to all who want to be inspired and connected to today’s culture. Admission is free.