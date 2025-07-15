The 14th edition of the European Meetings of Transylvania, or Rencontres européennes de Transylvanie, organized by the Embassy of France in Romania and the French Institute in Romania, will take place on July 16, 2025, in Sibiu, under the title “Speeding Up Slow Fashion”, as part of Feeric Fashion Week.

The event becomes a true European platform for dialogue, training and cooperation, bringing together creators, designers, researchers, educators, young people and the general public.

In this context, Sibiu becomes the convergence point for initiatives led by the Embassy of France and the French Institute in Romania—brought together under the Rencontres européennes de Transylvanie project, which for the second year in a row addresses the topic of sustainable fashion—and the innovative directions of the new program Educated Creative Romania, launched by Feeric HUB to support education through creativity.

Through conferences, masterclasses, collaborative workshops, and artistic interventions, the event provides concrete tools for action, showcases local initiatives with social and ecological impact, and encourages collaboration between sustainability advocates from Romania and France.

The event aims to provide practical instruments for transitioning to responsible fashion, highlight local Romanian initiatives that address the social and climate impacts of fast fashion, and foster international cooperation.

The educational program “Les Petits Princes”, implemented by School No. 12 in Timișoara, will also be presented as a replicable model of best practice at both local and international levels.

The event will be held in English.

Distinguished Guests Will Share Diverse Perspectives on Sustainable Fashion, Creating a Space for International Dialogue, Education, and Collaboration:

Elena-Alexandra Miron – expert in international law and sustainability, founder of the Youth Platform for Sustainability. She has represented Romania at international forums, including the UN Climate Change Conferences (COP).

Darja Richter-Widhoff – fashion designer, professor at the École nationale supérieure des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, and co-director of the ENAMOMA-PSL Master’s program. Winner of the ANDAM prize, she has designed collections for Versace, Maison Léonard, and Paul Smith.

Arielle Lévy Verry – social entrepreneur and founder of the collective Une Autre Mode Est Possible, which brings together over 100 French creators and artisans, actively involved in developing eco-design and the circular economy.

Claudia Nemeș – founder of Arc Studio (Cluj-Napoca), a self-taught designer working with recovered materials. Winner of second prize in the RET 2024 call for projects.

Elvys Sandu Prisecaru – designer and co-founder of the social enterprise REDU from Iași, president of the Mai Bine association. Involved in European projects focused on bio-based textiles and traceability in the fashion industry.

Program of the “Speeding Up Slow Fashion” Event

The guests will offer:

A conference dedicated to the challenges and opportunities of creation based on reuse and upcycling ;

A masterclass on the role of designers in the ecological transition of the fashion industry ;

A collaborative workshop focused on international cooperation in responsible fashion.

At the end of the event, the awards ceremony for the “Education for Change: From Fast Fashion to Responsible Consumption” project call—organized by the Embassy of France in Romania and CRIES – Resource Center for Ethical and Solidarity Initiatives—will take place, along with artistic moments by two of the award recipients.

Venue: GOLD Cinema Hall, Promenada Sibiu

Schedule: 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

✅ Free entry, based on prior registration via the form below:

https://www.feeric.ro/join-educated-creative-romania-2-0-workshops

Official opening: 9:30 AM, with the participation of Mitichi Preda, president of Feeric Fashion Week, and Alexandra Servel, director of the French Institute in Cluj.

Full details:

https://institutfrancais.ro/bucuresti/evenimente/speeding-up-slow-fashion#/

Organizers:

Embassy of France in Romania

French Institute in Romania

Main Partner:

Feeric Fashion Week (Feeric Hub)

Partners and Supporters:

Youth Platform for Sustainability

École nationale supérieure des Arts Décoratifs (ENSAD)

Une Autre Mode Est Possible

REDU

Fashion Revolution Romania

French Institute in Romania – founded in Bucharest in 1924 and later expanded to Cluj, Iași, and Timișoara, operates under the authority of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of France in Romania.

A century of cultural, artistic, academic, linguistic, educational, and scientific cooperation reflects a deeply rooted friendship—actively supported by the dynamic Francophone community in Romania and the shared European values that unite France and Romania.

Anchored in a vibrant and dynamic ecosystem—where young people, emerging creative voices, research, critical thinking, idea exchange, and civic engagement are central—the French Institute in Romania offers an open, inspiring, and forward-looking space.

The Embassy of France and the French Institute in Romania once again join Feeric Fashion Week to organize the European Meetings of Transylvania in Sibiu. Launched in 2010, these meetings aim to build a Franco-Romanian community engaged in the challenges of ecological transition, local development, and responsible consumption.

www.institutfrancais.ro

Feeric Fashion Week, held annually in Sibiu, blends fashion, art, and community, offering a unique platform for innovation, sustainability, and cultural exchange. With a strong focus on supporting independent voices in fashion, it has become a hub for international talent and a launchpad for avant-garde design, encouraging dialogue between tradition and contemporary creativity.

Educated Creative Romania – SIBIU 2.0 is a program launched in 2022 by the international FEERIC HUB network, which brings together over 40 educational institutions from 30 countries. The program supports innovative education and youth creativity, offering them concrete tools for development in today’s socio-economic reality.

https://www.feeric.ro/