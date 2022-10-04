Spotlight festival returns to Bucharest in October with a 100% Romanian edition

One of the most anticipated outdoor visual art festivals in Bucharest, Spotlight returns between October 14 and 16 with an edition entirely dedicated to artists from Romania. Organized by the Bucharest City Hall, through the Directorate of Culture, Education, Tourism together with ARCUB – the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Bucharest, Spotlight 2022 marks the closing of the “Open Streets – Bucharest, Urban Promenade” project, which offered the citizens of Bucharest a series of pedestrian weekends in several areas from the city, for a period of six months.

for three days, starting at 19.00, Spotlight animates Calea Victoriei, between the Romanian Athenaeum and the National Military Circle, with spectacular artistic installations, video mapping projections, holograms, exhibitions and interactive installations. The Arc de Triumph joins the Spotlight 2022 program with an anniversary event marking the 100th anniversary of the monument’s inauguration through a video-mapping show.

The statue of Mihai Eminescu in the Romanian Athenaeum park and the equestrian statue of Carol I in Revolution Square come to life through a light and sound show on both festival evenings. The shows are created by MONUMENT for within the Living Statues program, which aims to enhance emblematic monuments of the city through a series of artistic reactivations.

Made in Ro, theme of the 2022 edition

The theme of this year’s Spotlight edition is entitled Made in RO and invites Romanian artists to reimagine the city through new media. Spotlight thus transforms a niche field of visual arts, multimedia art, into a tool for connecting residents to the city in which they live. After five editions that presented a mix of international creations and creations of local artists, Spotlight presents in 2022 the latest new media projects from Romania, projects with participation in international high-profile festivals.

“After a break imposed by the pandemic, the Spotlight tradition continues this year, but with a program adapted to the current context. Following the trend of European festivals and inspired by the example of the Berlin Light Festival – which takes place at the same time and which was our partner for the 2018 edition, Spotlight returns in 2022 in a reduced format, with a smaller number of installations to had low energy consumption. We focus on local artists and their creations more than ever. It will be the same joy of being together, the same feeling of celebration of the city, but in a 100% Romanian edition. We are already preparing for next year’s Spotlight edition, which will be with and about renewable energy,” said Mihaela Păun, ARCUB director.