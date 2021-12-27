St. Stephen’s traditions. Over 500,000 Romanians bear the saint’s name

Saint Stephen, the first deacon and martyr of the Church, is celebrated on December 27, the third day of Christmas by Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers. There is a belief that he helps the sick and those who are involved in legal problems for a long time. At the same time, is said that on this day the quarrelsome people must reconcile.

St. Stephen was one of the seven deacons of the first community in Jerusalem, a step in the ecclesiastical hierarchy that in those days also involved a lot of help given to the poor.

St. Stephen was accused of preaching the teachings of Jesus, and after his arrest he was tried by the high priest Caiaphas, who had also condemned Christ to death.

In front of the Sanhedrin he spoke a word full of courage, a word that eventually led to his death sentence. He died stoned to death around 35 AD outside of Jerusalem, and his assassination was witnessed by Saul, the future Holy Apostle Paul.

The tomb of St. Stephen was discovered in 415. Its bones are said to be in the crypt of the church of San Lorenzo fuori le Mura in Rome.

Romanian traditions

An old Romanian tradition says that on St. Stephen it’s good to bring the icon depicting this saint inside the house, as he helps Christians facing health problems.

Another tradition goes that it’s good to give Saint Stephen’s icon or a new, lighted candle for our sick relatives’ health and for the wealth of the household.

On this day, churches are holding masses for those who died in dramatic circumstances and food is shared to those bearing Saint Stephen’s name.

In some areas in Muntenia for instance, housewives are baking ‘Stephen’s little breads’, some round cakes. They are swept over with honey and after they are hallowed by the priest, they are divided among poor children. These little breads remind of the stones that killed Saint Stephen.

In Romania, over 500,000 persons are bearing St. Stephen’s name and celebrate their name day, 356,480 men and 145,109 women, according to the Directorate for Persons Record.

Most people are named Ştefan – 303,544. There are also the derivative names: Fane – 517, Fanel/Fănel – 8,276, Fanica/Fănică – 4,814, Istvan/Istvan – 32,738, Stefanel/Ştefănel – 3,507, Ştefănuş – 4, Stefanut/Ştefănuţ – 3,080.

Most women named after St. Stephen are called Ştefania – 116,283, but also derivative like: Fana – 304; Fanica/Fănica – 8,281, Fanuta/Fănuţa – 1,014, Stefana/Ştefana – 19,227.