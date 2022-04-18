Sting and Ukrainian Cellist Performed in Support of Ukraine

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Rock musician Sting took a clear pro-Ukrainian position and expressed his support for our country more than once.

Today, on the stage of the concert hall, Sting and Ukrainian cellist Yaroslava Trofimchuk performed Sting’s song Russians. It was written in 1985 about the Cold War, and today, Sting says, it is relevant to Ukraine.

