Sting and Ukrainian Cellist Performed in Support of Ukraine

On April 16, at the London "Palladium," Sting performed the song “Russians” to donate money to a “country fighting for its freedom”.

Rock musician Sting took a clear pro-Ukrainian position and expressed his support for our country more than once.

Today, on the stage of the concert hall, Sting and Ukrainian cellist Yaroslava Trofimchuk performed Sting’s song Russians. It was written in 1985 about the Cold War, and today, Sting says, it is relevant to Ukraine.

Further details here.

