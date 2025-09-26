Street Delivery Bucharest Turns 20: What’s Happening on Verona?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

This weekend, from Friday to Sunday, Arthur Verona Street becomes once again a place for meeting and dialogue. Street Delivery 2025 marks 20 years as a manifesto event and brings to the forefront essential questions about the city: image, communication, mobility, women, loneliness, community, truth, and information.

Street Delivery is where ideas meet people, and the city reopens itself to the community. This year, Street Delivery both celebrates and asks what 20 years of pedestrianization mean for the city, together with those who have built, participated in, or passed through Street Delivery, as well as new friends. The event replaces walls—physical and virtual—with billboards: philosophical, artistic, and playful markers of the street that spark discussions. Each billboard carries a question—what will you answer? Between them, pieces of an interaction puzzle unfold: immersive theater, workshops, yoga, music, pop-up markets, dance, performance, poetry, mindfulness, art, good causes, and new dreams.

Awarded Projects

Each year, Street Delivery awards initiatives that succeed in bringing the community together and opening important societal conversations. The winners of the 20th edition propose fresh perspectives on how we understand the city, human relationships, and public space, offering artistic, civic, and cultural solutions:

Alexa Lincu – Parks, Not Parking! A mural highlighting people’s need to be closer to nature.

Bucharest Pressure: Urban Frequencies. A sound and visual platform bringing the energy of Bucharest’s underground scene into public space, with roots in the sonic and community culture around Club Expirat. A modular DJ setup open to the public becomes a live intervention space for local electronic, dub, breakbeat, and experimental artists. During Street Delivery, Bucharest Pressure serves as a meeting point between urban beats, local sonic identity, and artistic exploration. Each set is a form of claiming the street through sound—a collective pressure pulsing through asphalt, cables, and speakers.

Intermittent Reading Society “Macondo” (S.L.I.M.) An unconventional book club that abandons classic rules—no mandatory book, no deadlines, no required speaking. For Street Delivery, S.L.I.M. aims to encourage reading as a social activity and detach it from elitism or the notion of a “right time” for it.

HerTime Romania – Her Manifest. Gluing ideas, not clichés. A project promoting gender equality, female leadership, community involvement, and personal development through interactive activities and creative resources. It addresses the lack of accessible information about women’s contributions in history, persistent gender stereotypes, and the need to foster confidence and free expression from childhood.

Media DoR – Too Poor. An ongoing audio journalism project exploring what it means to live with too little—money, support, representation—and the invisible costs of poverty.

Invited Projects

Invited projects bring together international and local initiatives, institutions, and community voices, balancing best practices, research, and diverse cultural experiences. This variety complements the edition’s program and opens questions about what Street Delivery has meant over 20 years and how we can imagine the city moving forward:

Possible Cities – Launch of M100 Guides. Organized by the Order of Architects of Romania and the M100 team on Friday, September 26, 3:00 PM at Casa Mincu, focused on climate neutrality and the future of cities.

Liveable Cities – Danish Embassy. Exhibition on Danish urbanism best practices, open Saturday and Sunday at Casa Mincu.

City and Mobility – Friendly City Index. Panel coordinated by architect Matei Bogoescu on Saturday morning, exploring how urban mobility can be a solution, not a problem. Launch of a vital study on traffic-congested cities, based on Bolt data.

Care Infrastructure Panel, about care behavior and supporting infrastructure in Bucharest, moderated by Cătălina Frâncu, editor at Zeppelin.

Residence 9 – Community Guide. Launch organized by the Civic Initiative Group Grădina Icoanei.

Film Screenings – Climate Lottery and Mihail Sebastian and Youth with a Lily Heart, followed by discussions with authors Alex Lungu and Liviu Bărbulescu.

EIT Urban Mobility – Iceberg. European initiative for sustainable transport, alongside seven projects dedicated to optimizing urban mobility.

UrbanizeHub. Sustainability, innovation, and united communities. Through UrbanTalks, UrbanLab, the New Urban Habits festival, and the M100 national platform, we transform urban spaces into home.

Storia. Real estate platform presenting a research project on quality criteria for the ideal neighborhood.

ARDOR Muntenia – Debates with High School Students. Three debate demonstrations on current topics: sustainability, patriotism, and feminism, Friday through Sunday.

Clara and Free Time – Ana Turos. Interactive performance for children and parents on Sunday at 10:00 AM, emphasizing the importance of play and imagination.

Introductory Debate Workshops – Raluca Petrescu. Workshops for children and teenagers to develop critical thinking and argumentation techniques, Saturday and Sunday at Casa Mincu.

42 Ways to Ask Questions on This Year’s Street Delivery Stage

This summer, the project call—a defining Street Delivery action—gathered 70 initiatives from organizations, artists, and civic groups. From these, 42 were selected for the anniversary edition to answer as many questions—known and unknown—as possible, and to serve as an exercise in growth, empathy, and understanding human-city relationships. All 42 projects will transform Arthur Verona Street into a lively, diverse path encouraging empathy and dialogue.

Selected Projects at Street Delivery, Under the Question Mark

Crina Cranta

Meșteshukar Butiq – Creative workshops

Asociația Magic – Magic Home

Grigore Popa Personal Development Association – Play School

Noise Poetry – A Strictly Theoretical Tenderness

Ambrotipescu – 1860-style Photography

Asociația Sache – Street Heroes

Youth for Youth – Intimisfera

FDP Association – Protagonists in Education

Workshops Without Borders – What Happens When You’re Not Who You Were?

Poetic Căluș – Networking Event Without Hierarchies

Săfițicuminți – Cu-Minți & Creativi

Ajungem Mari – Empathy Colors Lives

Co-laborator Film SRL – Letters for the Future

Bucharest Pressure

SC Melpomene and Sisters SRL – Intermittent Reading Society “Macondo” (S.L.I.M.)

Wilderness Research and Conservation Association – BatWatch – Night Guard

Onna Gall – Textile Manifest

ICHIGO – ICHIGO Delivers

Art History Association – The History of Arthur Verona Street Under the Question Mark

Storyada – In Dialogue with the Future

Ioana Rusu – What Fits in a Suitcase 2.0

Romanian Midwives Association – Health Sphere

Robo-Sapiens Robotics Team – Robotics Corner

Her Time Ro Association – Her Manifesto: Gluing Ideas, Not Clichés

Gaspar Baltasar & Melchior / Piscu School – LUT & LINO Workshop – Reserved for Art: the Box as Urban Recovery Form

MuV

Empathy Network Association

Media DoR – Too Poor

Never Alone Association – Friends of the Elderly – Never Alone Social Room

Friends of the Church of the Resurrection Association – What Does It Mean to Love a City?

Pastel Association – No Month Without a Good Deed – Building a More Empathetic Bucharest Together

Regina Maria Social Innovations Foundation – Children’s Questions – Community Wall of Change

Alexa Lincu – Back to Where We Belong

Streets for People – Possible Bucharest

Ortaku – Ortaku’s Art Corner

Alina Simona Vișan – Dance with Alina Vișan

Viitor Plus – Textile Questions, Green Answers

Jazz Roots Bucharest

Natura 5

At 20 years, Street Delivery transforms Arthur Verona Street into a contemporary agora, where six panels with questions spark essential dialogues about the city and its future. Each panel is coordinated by an ambassador—a strong voice from culture, architecture, activism, or journalism—and becomes a reflection point for the community. These debates mark the anniversary edition under the question mark, creating a space where administration, professionals, and citizens can reflect together on the city’s future.

Emilia Șercan – The City, Truth, and Information

Carmen Gheorghe – The City and Women

Iulia Iordan – The City and Loneliness

Andrei Cohn – The City and Communication

Cristian Neagoe – The City and Street Delivery