Street Delivery turns 20

At 20 Years of Street Delivery, the Anniversary Edition Theme is “Questioned”

For its 20th anniversary, Street Delivery embraces the theme “under the question mark.” On one hand, the festival looks at the trajectory of a manifesto-event that has grown alongside the city and its communities; on the other, it brings back into public space the democratic exercise of questioning and debate. Do you ask questions about your city? We do too. From September 26–28, at Street Delivery on Arthur Verona Street in Bucharest, let’s formulate them together.

This edition is also a tribute to all those who, over time, have defended and valued public space, the common good, and harmonious coexistence. From the very beginning, Street Delivery has been a platform for people who care about their surroundings: artists, activists—idealists or pragmatists—poets, musicians, architects, designers, urban planners, communities, researchers, gardeners, journalists, advertisers, graphic designers, writers, teachers and students, photographers, artisans, performers, and organizations that bring the city to life. On the 20th edition, Street Delivery becomes not just a festival, but a collective exercise of questions, answers, and scenarios for the cities we want to live in.

After an edition dedicated to Generation Z, which transformed the street into a space for dialogue about how young people relate to the city and the future, the 2025 edition of Street Delivery, “under the question mark,” reopens Arthur Verona Street not only to pedestrians but also to collective curiosity: how can we build cities that bring us closer, cultivate intergenerational connections, and rethink public space as a place for meeting and reflection?

Now, twenty editions later, we ask the community: what impact has Street Delivery had on the city and its residents? What role has it played, what role does it play now, and what role do we want it to have in the future?

“We aim to reclaim authentic public space and reconnect with its values—a safe, comfortable, open, inclusive space where we take the city’s pulse, inspiring us to participate in building and defending the common good. Public space is a space for reconciliation and healing, both for the built city and for those who use it. By exercising social interaction, concern for beauty in urban spaces, respect for others, and the public interest, Street Delivery becomes a manifesto for the right to public space.”

— Maria Duda, curator of the 20th anniversary edition of Street Delivery

Arthur Verona Street, under the question mark

All details available at streetdelivery.ro.

Access to the event is free, as it has been since the beginning.

Debates: Street Delivery Ambassadors and the Themes Under the Question Mark

At the anniversary edition, Street Delivery highlights six key themes about how we live in and share the city. Six panels with questions will be installed on Arthur Verona Street, each becoming a starting point for a public debate led by an ambassador—a strong voice from culture, architecture, activism, or journalism. The six questions act as milestones for the festival and guide a broader discussion about the future of public space. Thus, the street becomes a contemporary agora, where debate is the method through which we reclaim the democracy of public space.

Andrei Cohn – a voice for “The City and Communication”

Director and screenwriter, Andrei Cohn will invite the community to ask: how can we coexist differently from alienation? He will begin from the idea that the dialectic of individualities—whether citizens, communities, or neighborhoods—has created cities like Istanbul, Paris, or New York, while highlighting that Bucharest still lacks a shared, discussed, and assumed spirit. Cohn is linked to Street Delivery’s history through the “social critique panel” on Verona Street, which has become an urban and cultural symbol. As a director, he will also bring his artistic experience into the discussion, from short films Before and After 22/12/1989, The Virgin on the Ground Floor, and Family Photos, to feature films At Dad’s Home, Arrest, and Holy Week (2024, Berlinale).

Tudor Ganea – a voice for “The City and Image”

Architect and writer, Tudor Ganea will encourage reflection on how imagery defines the city: how we see it, represent it, and experience it. Known for the novels The Casemate, Honey, Pigs, 8, The Song of the Beach Bird, and I Only Want to Hear Good Things, translated and awarded, Ganea will also share his professional experience with the Administration for Consolidation of Seismic Risk Buildings, dealing with the tension between heritage and the present. He will explore how literary, architectural, and visual representation shapes perception of the city and public space.

Carmen Gheorghe – a voice for “The City and Women”

Activist and president of E-Romnja, Carmen Gheorghe will discuss how women—Roma and non-Roma—access the city and claim their place in public space. She will raise questions about obstacles, tensions, and forms of solidarity that can make the city inclusive. Winner of the Women of Courage Award (2022), Gheorghe will engage with the community and invited guests—Tudorina Mihai, Anca Nica, and Nora Costache—on how to build spaces of visibility and courage for women.

Iulia Iordan – a voice for “The City and Solitude”

Writer, museum educator, and curator, Iulia Iordan will prompt reflection on how the city can create isolation while also offering contexts for closeness. Author of children’s books, educational resources, and interactive exhibitions, co-founder of Asociația De Basm and member of Asociația Da’DeCe, Iordan will explore how literature, museums, and contemporary art can combat loneliness and strengthen urban community.

Emilia Șercan – a voice for “Truth and Information”

Investigative journalist and university lecturer, Emilia Șercan will open dialogue on creating public space based on truth and transparency. With nearly three decades of experience and landmark investigations on plagiarism, corruption, and media manipulation, Șercan will explore with the community how information circulates and how to resist fake news and disinformation.

Cristian Neagoe – a voice for “Street Delivery? Or !”

Environmental activist, translator, and co-founder of Street Delivery, Cristian Neagoe will invite the community to reflect on the event’s identity. After 20 years, he asks: what has Street Delivery meant for Bucharest, and what could it mean for the next two decades? Philosophy graduate, event organizer, and exhibition curator, Neagoe will explore the meaning and future of this urban manifesto, questioning its continuity and transformation.

The six public debates, introduced in recent years to transform Street Delivery from a street festival into a tool and promoter of public policies, will again connect public administration, professionals, and civil society in constructive dialogue. In 2025, the six questions will physically populate Arthur Verona Street, becoming prompts for informal discussions, debate exercises for students, and catalysts for public dialogues with professionals whose projects presented at Street Delivery over the past 20 years have improved the city in small or significant ways. Like slogans in advertisements, the questions will enter visitors’ minds, inviting reflection or confrontation with personal attitudes, choices, and motivations related to urban life.

42 Community Projects on the Stage of This Year’s Street Delivery Edition

This summer, the project call—a defining action of Street Delivery—gathered 70 initiatives from organizations, artists, and civic groups engaged in city life. Street Delivery selected 42 of these to contribute to the anniversary edition. These initiatives were chosen to address as many known and unknown questions as possible while serving as exercises in growth, empathy, and understanding the relationship between people and the city. Projects will bring workshops, artistic installations, civic interventions, and practical experiences to Arthur Verona Street, aiming to put the city “under the question mark,” encouraging learning through play and exploration, and creating bridges of empathy among people.

Street Delivery is co-founded and funded by the Cărturești Foundation and the Order of Architects of Romania through the Architecture Stamp, with partners ARCUB, Bucharest City Hall, and TIAB. The 20th edition, part of the Open Streets, Urban Promenade umbrella, is organized and curated by the Baza Association. Street design is by BAAB, and graphics by Sorina Vazelina.