Study named Bucharest top city to party the night away

A new study has found that Bucharest is one of the best places for late-night drinks and partying.

SimpleGhar took a look at the average closing times of bars, clubs, cafés, and restaurants for a list of key cities around the globe to find out which cities go to sleep the latest.

Eastern European and Asian cities dominate the top ten. In Athens and Belgrade, long summer nights beg to be enjoyed. Grabbing some food after the party is part of the Athenian lifestyle. Belgrade prides itself on the club scene.

Cairo is one of just three global cities where the average nightclub closing time is 3 am or later (Miami and Montevideo stay open a little longer). The Egyptian capital has the world’s latest opening cafés and second-latest restaurants. On aggregate, that makes Cairo the latest-opening city in the world.

Bucharest ranks ninth, with 1:32hrs closing time for restaurants and other going out venues.

The city rankings were compiled based on the score assigned to each city on the basis of how late, on average, bars & clubs, restaurants, and cafés close. The overall score has a maximum of 100 points and is based on three components, weighted as follows:

– average closing time of bars & clubs – 34 points

– average closing time of restaurants – 33 points

– average closing time of cafés – 33 points.

Data was collected in October 2021.