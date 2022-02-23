Study reveals the most popular book set in Romania

A study carried out by NetCredit, that identified the most popular book set in every country around the world.

To mark the 25th anniversary of World Book Day (3rd March), NetCredit collated a long list of 12,953 books set in different countries and then ran them through an algorithm that analyzed their popularity scores on Goodreads.

The survey found that Dracula by Bram Stoker is the most popular book in Romania.

Other findings say that the most popular book set in the US and North America is The Help by Kathryn Stockett, which has 2,092,698 ratings with an average of 4.47.

The Fault in Our Stars by John Green is the most popular book set in the Netherlands, Europe and the World, according to our algorithm.

The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende has an average rating of 4.23 from 181,883 ratings, making it the most popular book set in South America.

The most popular book set in the Middle East and Central Asia is The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini, which takes place in Afghanistan.

Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden is the most popular novel set in the East of Asia and Oceania. The story takes place in Japan.

The most popular book set in Africa is The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, which takes place in Morocco.