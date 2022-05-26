Study reveals the most popular emoji in Romania

Around 92% of the world’s online population use emojis, according to the Unicode Consortium. But out of 3,663 available emojis, which one does each country use the most?

To find out, Crossword-Solver analyzed 9 million geotagged tweets to uncover every country’s favorite emoji. Europe is big on flags, with 19 out of 51 countries tweeting a national flag more than any other emoji. However, Poland is the only country not to tweet its own, instead sharing the Ukrainian flag the most during our sample period – which coincided with the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In Romania, the most popular emoji is the red heart,❤️.

Flags aside, Europe is all red hearts (18) and faces with tears of joy (14). But the latter, despite being world number one, could soon be a victim of natural selection. “I stopped using it a while back because I saw older people using it, like my mom, my older siblings and just older people in general,” one Gen Z-er told CNN Business. Younger generations prefer the skull or coffin emoji to connote “I’m dead” (laughing).