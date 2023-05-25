Summer in the City festival, Robbie Williams gig postponed for August

The organizers of D&D East Entertainment made the official announcement on Thursday: the Summer in the City festival will be postponed to August 18-19. Robbie Williams will perform on August 19 in Constitution Square, and fans who have already bought tickets and subscriptions to the festival will be able to use them then, the organizers announced.

Festival line-up also includes Editors, Calum Scott, Abby Roberts, Nicole Cherry.

It is the second time Robbie Williams performs in Romania. His first gig was in 2015 in Bucharest, and in 2019, he performed at Untold in Cluj-Napoca.

The first artists who cancelled his tour and gig in Romania at Summer in the City festival in June this year was Sam Smith.

Now the organizers announced a fresh lineup of the event postponed for August, adding a new important name to the list of international celebrities who will take the stage in front of the audience in the Capital: the multi-awarded international artist Jason Derulo!

Undisputed Instagram star with 27 million followers, 14-platinum record holder, successful artist and entrepreneur, Jason Derulo is one of the most dynamic and beloved soloists on the global pop landscape. His single “Watcha Say” has sold over 200 million records worldwide, bringing him numerous international awards, iconic hits and memorable collaborations. His latest “performance” represents the creator status on the TikTok platform, being the fourth most followed man in the world!

The greatest entertainer of his era, Robbie Williams holds the Guinness World Record for 1.6 million tickets sold in a single day, in addition to having six of his albums in the UK top 100 best sellers. With 7 UK No. 1 singles and 14 No. 1 studio albums, 18 Brit Awards and three MTV European Music Awards, Robbie Williams is one of the biggest artists of today, and of all time.

The new dates announced by the organizers for Summer in the City, respectively August 18 and 19, will give fans the opportunity to keep their tickets and subscriptions purchased until now! The ticket/subscription for June 3, when Robbie Williams will take the Summer in the City stage, will be valid on August 19, and what from June 4 for August 18, when Jason Derulo will bring an extraordinary show to the audience in the Capital .