Summer in the City presents Robbie Williams and Sam Smith in Bucharest!

On June 3 and 4, in the famous Constitution Square in Bucharest, the pioneer of world tours, Marcel Avram, invites you to the biggest festival in Bucharest: Summer in the City!

Headlining both nights are Robbie Williams and Sam Smith joined by Editors, LP, Calum Scott, Abby Roberts and many more to be announced soon. The two-day passes are available on December 16 from 14:00 on summercity.ro and www.iaBilet.ro with early bird prices for a limited period. (there will be no single day tickets).

The greatest entertainer of his era, Robbie Williams returns to Bucharest after the sold out show in the same location in 2015. Hits such as “Let Me Entertain You”, “Angels”, “Millenium”, “She’s the One”, “I ‘ve Been Expecting You” as well as many others will be sung again in Piata Constituții in a “full length” concert. Robbie also holds the Guinness World Record for 1.6 million tickets sold in a single day, in addition to having six of his albums in the UK top 100. With 7 number 1 singles in the UK and 14 number 1 studio albums, 18 Brit Awards and three MTV European Music Awards, Robbie Williams is one of the biggest artists of the moment and in history.

Sam Smith is undoubtedly one of the greatest British artists of all time. With an Oscar and four Grammys, Sam has received an American Music Award and a Golden Globe. A complex artist whose songs have gathered billions of views on streaming platforms, is coming to Bucharest for the first time! “I’m not the only one”, “Too Good at Goodbyes” or “Dancing with a Stranger” will be heard on the stage in Piata Constitutiei at the Summer in the City Festival. His most recent collaboration with Kim Petras on the song “Unholy “, has already brought him the first place in the charts in the United States, the song will be present on his next album, “Gloria”, an album that will be released in 2023 and from which we will hear some songs in Bucharest. Sam Smith will offer fans a “full length” concert at the Summer in the City festival.

Two-day tickets can be found on summercity.ro and iabilet.ro at the following prices:

General access (standing) Early Bird: 449 lei, limited number of tickets. Later, the prices will increase from 499 to 669 lei on the day of the show.

Golden Circle (standing): 839 lei, limited number of tickets. Later prices will increase from 999 lei to 1119 lei until the day of the performance.

VIP (with a seat in the tribune): 1,679 lei – in the Tribune – Only 2,000 seats available

Summer in the City is a festival presented by Marcel Avram in collaboration with D&D, East European Production and Concerts East.