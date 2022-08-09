Summer Well 2022 due this weekend, over 30 artists to perform on four stages

Over 30 artists will take to 4 stages located on the Știrbey domain near Bucharest for the Summer Well festival. For 3 days, art, music, fashion and culture will be celebrated in an exquisite way.

The access to the Stirbey domain will be done through Oltului street on Friday, August 12 from 14:00hrs to 22:00hrs and in Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and 14 from 12:00hrs to 22:00hrs. The gates are closing every night at 04:00hrs.

Press badges will be available every day from 08:00hrs to 20:00hrs.

Available both on the App Store and Google Play, the Summer Well application contains all the necessary information during the festival: daily schedule, map, food & drinks list, entertainment options and even the access tickets purchased on summerwell.ro. Our advice is to activate your “push notification” option, to be aware of the latest news during the festival.

The Știrbey domain is a fairly accessible area, which can be reached by the following means: bus, train, bicycle, car.

1. Bus

Tickets can be purchased directly from summerwell.ro and at the entrance to the bus, the cost of a trip being 20 lei, i.e. 40 lei for a round trip. The departure will take place from Bucharest, Clăbucet station (Piata Chibrit area). The first transport to the Știrbey Domain will leave at: 13:30 (Friday) and 12:00 (Saturday and Sunday).

Friday

The first bus leaving from Piața Chibrit – 13:30hrs.

The last bus leaving from Buftea to Bucharest- 05:00 hrs.

Saturday

The first bus leaving from Piața Chibrit – 12:00hrs.

The last bus leaving from Buftea to Bucharest- 05:00 hrs.

Sunday

The first bus leaving from Piața Chibrit – 12:00hrs.

The last bus leaving from Buftea to Bucharest- 05:00 hrs.

The boarding/ticketing points will be: Bucharest, Clăbucet Station (intersection of Ion Mihalache blvd. with Calea Griviței) Buftea – next to the boarding station near the festival, specially designed to be easily visible to participants.

2. Train

Another means of transport to come to the festival is the train. Leaving from the North Railway Station, you can opt for a ticket on the Bucharest – Buftea route. Further, at the train station in Buftea, you will be able to ride Splash scooters or you can walk for 20 minutes. There are no return trains from Buftea to Bucharest after the concerts. For tickets and the travel schedule, visit the website mersultrenurilor.infofer.ro.

3. Bicycle

At the same time, one can also opt for a bicycle, a dedicated parking lo for bicycles is available at the entrance to the festival.

4. Personal car

There is no dedicated public parking and we recommend leaving your cars at home to avoid crowds. Check the alternative routes: Chitila – Buftea, Corbeanca – Buftea.

The access bracelet

One week before the festival, any participant can pick up their festival bracelet from Orange Shop Victoriei and Băneasa Shopping City. To facilitate the process, it is advisable to consult the program beforehand and have the ticket downloaded on your phone.

Upon entering the festival, each participant will receive a PIN code. With this code you can do the online top-up of the festival bracelet. Register at summerwell.ro/topup and add the desired amount of money to the bracelet.

The money can be withdrawn online back to the bank account from which the transaction was made until August 20. The minimum amount that can be withdrawn online is 30 lei. Amounts lower than this threshold can only be raised within the festival. The bank commission related to the online refund to bank accounts in other countries (not in Romania) will be borne by the participant, according to the festival regulations.