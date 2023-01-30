SUNNATA from Poland, the SoundArt Festival 2023 headliner

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Sunnata from Poland is the headliner of SoundArt Festival 2023 and Gunshee and Deaf Hombre complete the line-up of the edition that will take place this evening, April 1, in Quantic Club in Bucharest!

Thus, the complete SoundArt Festival 2023 poster is made up of Sunnata (Poland), Mother of Millions (Greece), Green Yeti (Greece), Risin Sabotage (Ukraine) and Stonus (Cyprus), Fakir Thongs (Italy), Lady Lizard (Malta) , Gunshee (Romania), Doomsday Astronaut (Pakistan/Romania) and Deaf Hombre (Romania).

Subscriptions can be purchased from the iabilet.ro network at the following offers:

Presale I: 120 lei (limited to 50 subscriptions).

Presale II: 150 lei.

On the day of the event, upon access: 200 lei.

Sunnata – dark psychedelia/grunge/doom, Poland

Sunnata returns to the festival after the memorable show in the 2019 edition. In 2021, the band released the highly acclaimed album “Burning In Heaven, Melting On Earth”. In all the years of activity, Sunnata have been on stage together with Mastodon, Paradise Lost, Entombed AD, Rotting Christ, Sleep, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats or The Sword.

Gunshee – instrumental prog rock, Romania

Gunshee’s music falls into the area of ​​instrumental progressive rock, with experimental elements, stoner, punk, among others. In 2021, the band released their first album, “Friends Through Here” and won the Grand Prize and the UndergroundMusic Prize for originality in the Posada Rock 2021 competition festival.

Deaf Hombre – stoner rock, Romania

Deaf Hombre are a rowdy stoner rock trio from southern Romania. A little while ago, the band released an official clip for the Vagabond single.