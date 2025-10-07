In October, Bucharest becomes a stage for light. From October 13 to 19, the National Library of Romania will host the SURSA International Light Art Festival, a manifesto exhibition dedicated to the art of light – a visual language that transforms space into emotion and perception into experience.

Ten years after the debut of the AMURAL festival, the light that transformed walls and spaces returns in a new setting: SURSA, a project bringing together international and Romanian artists in a visual dialogue about technology, architecture, and sensitivity. The exhibition features immersive installations, projections, and luminous structures, creating a sensory journey that places the audience at the center of the artistic act.

“We wanted to create an opportunity to define Light Art more clearly. Since the field hasn’t been theorized here, there’s little criticism, and few artists. Light Art can sometimes be new media art, but other times it’s just a light bulb, a shadow, or a sculpture made from a translucent material. So it’s not always art with technology; it’s art that uses light as its primary material – that could be a quick definition.

We sought reference artists, such as Laszlo Bordos (HUN) and Maotik (FRA), whom we’ve seen at international festivals like MOULAB (ITA) or In-Dialog (FRA). And we included local artists working with light professionally, some coming from architecture, others from video-mapping, installation art, or digital art. SURSA will connect all these diverse artists,” said Razvan Pascu, SURSA initiator.

Laszló Zsolt Bordos is a pioneer of 3D mapping, with works presented in over 40 countries and prestigious festivals. Founder of the Light Art Museum and professor at MOME, Bordos transforms light into an artistic experience, creating installations that engage with architecture, theater, and opera.

MAOTIK (Mathieu Le Sourd), a French digital artist, creates immersive worlds and interactive installations that transform perceptions of reality. Inspired by nature and generativity, he uses custom software to create unique audiovisual experiences where the audience becomes an integral part of the art at top international festivals and institutions.

MOULAB is an artistic collective fostering co-creation, combining digital languages with tangible materials. Their work explores self-presence and the relationship with nature, transforming environments into a matrix of meaning, visual poetry, and artistic dialogue.

In-Dialog (Calin Segal), an architect passionate about computational media, originally from Romania but active in Paris, creates works that reveal subtle interactions between natural forces and social dynamics. Through simulations and interactive experiences, audiences discover hidden realities and form their own perspectives. His work Whispers was recently presented at Ars Electronica.

Zemba Ákos explores light as a primordial material, moving from projections to light installations. Through perspective, refraction, and reflection, he creates ephemeral universes where the presence and absence of light form a visual language in themselves.

RIZI is a studio combining architecture, technology, and visual communication, transforming physical and digital spaces into captivating experiences. Their projects invite the public to explore the relationship between humans and urban or natural environments through cross-media approaches, where design becomes experience and emotion.

Cote (Ion Cotenescu), an architect by training and a pioneer of the underground scene, creates spectacular fusions of CGI, generative art, interactivity, and electronic music. From clubs to art performances, he explores how technology can become a deeply contemporary artistic expression.

Adistu creates digital universes combining fractals, procedural organic patterns, and artificial intelligence, pushing the limits of imagination and perception. Through architectural mapping, interactive installations, or animated videos, his works offer playful, elegant, and surprising experiences in over 25 countries.

H3 functions as a laboratory for architecture and experimentation, where new media, industrial design, and robotics converge to shape alternative realities. Their goal is to modify the form of things to influence their substance. Their light installations, permanent structures, and immersive performances transform perception and invite exploration.

D.A.I. (Dan Adrian Ionescu) explores light and technology in interior spaces, transforming objects and installations through visual and auditory effects. As a lecturer at the “Ion Mincu” University, he creates interactive experiences where sound, light, and space become materials for artistic expression.

Silviu Ciora, a PhD student in Cluj-Napoca, creates multimedia and light installations that color urban space. Fascinated by light and art festivals, he combines technology with artistic practice, transforming cities into ephemeral stages of emotion and visual magic.

Catrinel Sabaciag explores the boundary between design, sculpture, and installation, fascinated by perception, time, and entropy. Through manipulated light and interactive objects, she creates experiences revealing the invisible forces of reality, transforming the everyday into the extraordinary.

Pastila Roz is a playful and satirical artistic collective, composed of Beaver, Marian Codrea, and Alexandru-Claudiu Maxim, approaching art with humor, irony, and unconventional creative freedom.

Hosted in one of Bucharest’s most impressive buildings, the National Library of Romania, the exhibition transforms its main wing into a space for experimentation and reflection. As a center of knowledge and written culture, the library now opens a new chapter dedicated to ephemeral artists – those who “write” with light. Installations on the ground floor can also be viewed from above, on the first-floor walkways, offering visitors different perspectives on each work.

SURSA is not just an exhibition but a collective experience. Light becomes the medium through which the audience explores emotion, space, and the idea of creation. In a world dominated by screens and information, the festival proposes a return to essence: light as a source of life, art, and thought.

Entry is free with registration. The SURSA International Light Art Festival promises a unique visual journey at the intersection of technology, poetry, and architecture – a tribute to an art that leaves no trace but illuminates everything around.