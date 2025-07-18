SURSA – Light as Art Breaks Down Walls

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A bold new chapter in Romania’s contemporary art scene begins this autumn as Asociația AMURAL launches SURSA, a cutting-edge international festival dedicated to Light Art. Set to take place between October 11–19, 2025, at the National Library of Romania, the festival marks a powerful return to the curatorial programs and artistic collaborations that defined AMURAL’s influence from 2015 to 2020.

✨ What Is Light Art?

Light Art, or luminism, is a boundary-pushing artistic practice where light is the primary medium—sculpted, manipulated, or allowed to flow freely. It merges conceptual art with sensory experience, appearing in immersive installations, luminous sculptures, and dynamic visual environments.

While often dismissed as decorative or associated with commercial spaces, SURSA repositions Light Art as serious contemporary expression, curating a powerful lineup of international, local, and emerging talent to shift public perception.

International Artists and Emerging Creators Under One Roof

The festival’s main exhibition will feature world-renowned Light Art pioneers such as:

Laszlo Bordos

Maotik

Moulab

They will be showcased alongside leading Romanian creators including:

Cote

H3

Akos

Adrian Manolescu

Rizi

Dan Adrian Ionescu

InDialog

New voices will also join the exhibition, selected through an open call and a creative residency program hosted in Băile Govora, Vâlcea County. This blend of global innovation and local talent underlines the festival’s mission to elevate Romania’s presence in the international new media art landscape.

Theory Meets Practice: The Art Light Forum

Running in parallel with the exhibition, Art Light Forum will be a roundtable event aimed at:

Reframing Light Art in academic and critical discourse

Creating professional networks among artists, curators, cultural organizers, gallery owners, and commercial brand representatives

Exploring how Light Art can intersect with public space, architecture, and technology

Top international experts will attend, offering insight into light as both material and metaphor in today’s art practice.

Open Call: A Chance for Young Romanian Artists

Until August 3, 2025, young and emerging artists interested in Light Art are invited to submit proposals to join the creative residency and SURSA exhibition. Selected artists will:

Develop prototypes during the residency in Băile Govora

Present their works in both indoor and outdoor settings

Participate in informal artist talks and public presentations at the open-air amphitheater

This opportunity not only encourages experimentation and innovation but also helps local creators plug into a growing international Light Art movement.

Why Light Matters in Art History and the Future

Throughout art history, light has shaped the mood, meaning, and perception of artworks—from chiaroscuro in classical painting to neon installations in urban spaces. SURSA places light at the very core of creation, offering emotionally powerful, sculptural experiences that connect deeply with viewers.

With Light Art still underrepresented in Romania, AMURAL’s SURSA provides a much-needed cultural activation, especially in areas with limited access to contemporary art. The festival also pushes for integrating emerging technologies into artistic practice, helping Romanian creators evolve with global trends.

Festival Details

October 11–19, 2025

National Library of Romania, Bucharest

Featuring 20+ Light Art installations

‍ Open Call Deadline: August 3, 2025

International artists + Romanian talents + creative residency

Organizers & Support

SURSA is organized by Asociația AMURAL and H3, and is co-financed by AFCN (Administration of the National Cultural Fund).