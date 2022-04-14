Sustanaible Evolution with Tommy Hilfiger

A sustainable lifestyle will not limit your clothing choices, but on the contrary, it will give you the opportunity to create impressive looks, which not only give you a good feeling of well-being, but also makes you do good.

With basic pieces from the TOMMY HILFIGER Spring 2022 collection, you will get a chic outfit, gentle to nature. How would you feel in a cropped fit t-shirt made of 100% organic cotton, or maybe in an oversized shirt with a modern cut, also made of pure organic cotton, a casual sweatshirt , made of 100% organic cotton, in combo with a pair of jeans ultra high raise, made of recycled cotton and elastane, which complements a statement style? A casual outfit that allows you countless urban adventures and the joy of an outfit that takes you out of anonymity.

The new TOMMY HILFIGER collection also celebrates stylistic self-expression with key pieces, and you choose the right ones for you. Building on Tommy Hilfiger’s ambitious sustainability mission, Waste Nothing and Welcome All, the TOMMY HILFIGER Spring 2022 collection is made using even more sustainable methods and materials.

Do you still think that a sustainable lifestyle is difficult to approach?

A festive period is approaching in which we are looking for peace and serene moments with our loved ones. It can be a great opportunity to offer a gift from the Sustanaible Evolution by Tommy Hilfiger which is so much more than a present of a modern clothing product.